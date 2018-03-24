Florida State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
P. Cofer F3-51-24007
C. Koumadje C0-00-00020
T. Mann G1-10-02102
B. Angola G0-20-01024
C. Walker G1-20-00012
Michigan
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Wagner F0-40-32115
I. Livers F0-00-01002
C. Matthews G3-60-210010
Z. Simpson G2-50-10114
M. Abdur-Rahkman G2-52-33116

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • FSU42.9
    • 33.3MICH

  • Three Point %

    • FSU33.3
    • 20.0MICH

  • Turnovers

    • FSU14
    • 8MICH

  • Rebounds

    • FSU15
    • 11MICH

Game Information

Coverage: TBS
Staples Center
  • Los Angeles, CA 90185
  • Line: MICH -4.5
  • Over/Under: 145

Recent Plays

Win %:61.5
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

26 - 27
0:00
End of 1st half
26 - 27
0:05
Trent Forrest Defensive Rebound.
26 - 27
0:05
Moritz Wagner missed Three Point Jumper.
26 - 27
0:35
Michigan Defensive Rebound.
26 - 27
TBS12T
Florida State2626
Michigan2727

