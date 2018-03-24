These defenses are getting at it in LA. Michigan averages 9.2 turnovers per game, 2nd-fewest in D-I but Florida State has already forced 14 TOs (averages 13.0 turnovers per game). Shooting percentages are down for both teams on the 3 and Michigan's Charles Matthews is the only player in double figures (10 points).

Edward Aschoff, ESPN Staff Writer