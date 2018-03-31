Matchup Predictor

KU VILL
72.4% 27.6%
According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index

PickCenter

TeamRankings numberFire Spread Consensus Pick Spread Money Line O/U

Kansas

31-7, 20-16-1 ATS

 -- -- -- +4.5 +185 154.5

Villanova

34-4, 26-12-0 ATS

 -- -- -4.5 -230

Game Information

Coverage: TBS
Alamodome
  • San Antonio, TX

Team Stats

Points Per Game81.486.6
Points Against74.064.0
Field Goal %49.349.9
Rebounds Per Game35.735.9
Assists Per Game16.916.5
Blocks Per Game4.24.1
Steals Per Game6.66.6
StreakW7W9

Team Stats

  • Kansas Last 5
  • Villanova Last 5

Conversation

NCAAM News