Game Information
- San Antonio, TX
|TeamRankings
|numberFire
|Spread Consensus Pick
|Spread
|Money Line
|O/U
|
|--
|--
|--
|+4.5
|+185
|154.5
|
|--
|--
|-4.5
|-230
|
|
History suggests Kansas-Villanova determines the champ
The second Final Four matchup on Saturday will feature a pair of No. 1 seeds when Villanova battles Kansas in San Antonio.
Team Stats
|Points Per Game
|81.4
|86.6
|Points Against
|74.0
|64.0
|Field Goal %
|49.3
|49.9
|Rebounds Per Game
|35.7
|35.9
|Assists Per Game
|16.9
|16.5
|Blocks Per Game
|4.2
|4.1
|Steals Per Game
|6.6
|6.6
|Streak
|W7
|W9
|TEAM
|PPG
|PA
|FG%
|RPG
|APG
|BPG
|SPG
|STRK
|
KU
|81.4
|74.0
|49.3
|35.7
|16.9
|4.2
|6.6
|W7
|
VILL
|86.6
|64.0
|49.9
|35.9
|16.5
|4.1
|6.6
|W9
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Kansas
|13-5
|-
|31-7
|Texas Tech
|11-7
|2
|27-10
|West Virginia
|11-7
|2
|26-11
|Kansas State
|10-8
|3
|25-12
|TCU
|9-9
|4
|21-12
|Oklahoma State
|8-10
|5
|21-15
|Oklahoma
|8-10
|5
|18-14
|Baylor
|8-10
|5
|19-15
|Texas
|8-10
|5
|19-15
|Iowa State
|4-14
|9
|13-18
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Xavier
|15-3
|-
|29-6
|Villanova
|14-4
|1
|34-4
|Seton Hall
|10-8
|5
|22-12
|Creighton
|10-8
|5
|21-12
|Providence
|10-8
|5
|21-14
|Butler
|9-9
|6
|21-14
|Marquette
|9-9
|6
|21-14
|Georgetown
|5-13
|10
|15-15
|St. John's
|4-14
|11
|16-17
|DePaul
|4-14
|11
|11-20