Michigan
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Wagner F5-81-351314
I. Livers F0-10-13000
C. Matthews G1-50-22022
Z. Simpson G2-50-11114
M. Abdur-Rahkman G4-71-410210
Villanova
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
E. Paschall F2-41-35025
O. Spellman F2-60-24036
P. Booth G1-20-12022
M. Bridges G3-70-34126
J. Brunson G4-111-42229
Game FlowWin Probability
MICH
VILL
15:24 - 2nd Half

MICH

33

VILL

48

Official TV Timeout

MICH
VILL
VILL 96.5%

MICH

33

VILL

48

Official TV Timeout

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • MICH41.9
    • 47.5VILL

  • Three Point %

    • MICH14.3
    • 29.4VILL

  • Turnovers

    • MICH6
    • 5VILL

  • Rebounds

    • MICH15
    • 24VILL

Game Information

Coverage: TBS
Alamodome
  • San Antonio, TX
  • Line: VILL -6.5
  • Over/Under: 144

Recent Plays

Win %:96.5
15:24 - 2nd

Official TV Timeout

33 - 48
15:24
Official TV Timeout
33 - 48
15:24
Foul on Omari Spellman.
33 - 48
15:24
Technical Foul on Omari Spellman.
33 - 48
15:24
Foul on Moritz Wagner.
33 - 48
TBS12T
Michigan28533
Villanova371148

