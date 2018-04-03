|MICH
|VILL
15:24 - 2nd Half
MICH
33
VILL
48
Official TV Timeout
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Wagner F
|5-8
|1-3
|5
|1
|3
|14
|I. Livers F
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C. Matthews G
|1-5
|0-2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Z. Simpson G
|2-5
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|M. Abdur-Rahkman G
|4-7
|1-4
|1
|0
|2
|10
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|E. Paschall F
|2-4
|1-3
|5
|0
|2
|5
|O. Spellman F
|2-6
|0-2
|4
|0
|3
|6
|P. Booth G
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|M. Bridges G
|3-7
|0-3
|4
|1
|2
|6
|J. Brunson G
|4-11
|1-4
|2
|2
|2
|9
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Michigan
|28
|5
|33
|Villanova
|37
|11
|48
The emotional element of this is key. Michigan played Villanova tough in the first half. The Wildcats not named Donte DiVincenzo couldn't find a rhythm. Yet, the Wolverines will start the second half nearly down by double digits. They opened this game with fire and they have to bring that attitude to have a chance to close this gap and win.
It's a tribute to the way Villanova plays that it went 4-of-13 from 3 and got little production from Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges in the first half, yet the Wildcats lead Michigan 37-28 at halftime.
Michigan did whatever it wanted for the first part of the opening half, Villanova couldn't make anything ... and Villanova goes into the half up by nine. Donte DiVincenzo was the catalyst offensively for ‘Nova, with 18 points. Really good half from the Wildcats' bench.
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan State
|16-2
|-
|30-5
|Purdue
|15-3
|1
|30-7
|Ohio State
|15-3
|1
|25-9
|Michigan
|13-5
|3
|33-7
|Nebraska
|13-5
|3
|22-11
|Penn State
|9-9
|7
|26-13
|Indiana
|9-9
|7
|16-15
|Maryland
|8-10
|8
|19-13
|Wisconsin
|7-11
|9
|15-18
|Northwestern
|6-12
|10
|15-17
|Minnesota
|4-14
|12
|15-17
|Illinois
|4-14
|12
|14-18
|Iowa
|4-14
|12
|14-19
|Rutgers
|3-15
|13
|15-19
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Xavier
|15-3
|-
|29-6
|Villanova
|14-4
|1
|35-4
|Seton Hall
|10-8
|5
|22-12
|Creighton
|10-8
|5
|21-12
|Providence
|10-8
|5
|21-14
|Butler
|9-9
|6
|21-14
|Marquette
|9-9
|6
|21-14
|Georgetown
|5-13
|10
|15-15
|St. John's
|4-14
|11
|16-17
|DePaul
|4-14
|11
|11-20
Can the NCAA tournament's top teams make another run next year? That'll be determined, in large part, by their recruiting. Here's what the future holds for these teams.
Sam Scholl, who was elevated to acting head coach in February after Lamont Smith's arrest, has been named head coach and will be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.
With a strong group of returning starters led by Zavier Simpson and the addition of a deep recruiting class, the future looks bright for Michigan.