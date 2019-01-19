Michigan
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
I. Brazdeikis F0-50-32020
J. Teske C3-61-260110
C. Matthews G1-40-03102
Z. Simpson G3-51-15327
J. Poole G5-100-221011
Wisconsin
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
E. Happ F6-120-055212
N. Reuvers F3-71-22117
B. Davison G3-40-14306
K. Iverson G0-20-01000
D. Trice G1-50-12112
Game FlowWin Probability
MICH
WIS
16:00 - 2nd Half

MICH

34

WIS

33

Official TV Timeout

MICH
WIS
MICH 55.2%

MICH

34

WIS

33

Official TV Timeout

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • MICH41.2
    • 40.5WIS

  • Three Point %

    • MICH22.2
    • 37.5WIS

  • Turnovers

    • MICH8
    • 5WIS

  • Rebounds

    • MICH23
    • 18WIS

Game Information

Kohl Center
Coverage: ESPN
  • Madison, WI 53794
  • Line: MICH -3.0
  • Over/Under: 126
Capacity: 17,152

Recent Plays

Win %:55.2
16:00 - 2nd

Official TV Timeout

34 - 33
16:00
Official TV Timeout
34 - 33
16:00
Foul on Ethan Happ.
34 - 33
16:24
Nate Reuvers made Jumper.
34 - 33
16:37
Kobe King Defensive Rebound.
34 - 31

Game Highlights

ESPN12T
Michigan27734
Wisconsin25833

