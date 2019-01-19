Michigan set the best start in school history Sunday night, winning its 17th game in a row, obliterating Northwestern, 80-60, in a game where the Wolverines never trailed. Just a dominant performance from Michigan, which beat the Wildcats by just two, 62-60, a little over a month ago in Evanston. It was Michigan's sixth double-digit win in a row. The Wolverines, now 6-0 in the Big Ten, have won all but one of their Big Ten games by double digits. The NCAA tournament is still a long way away, but Michigan is going to be an incredibly tough out in March and April.