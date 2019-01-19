|MICH
|WIS
16:00 - 2nd Half
MICH
34
WIS
33
Official TV Timeout
|MICH
|WIS
MICH 55.2%
MICH
34
WIS
33
Official TV Timeout
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|I. Brazdeikis F
|0-5
|0-3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|J. Teske C
|3-6
|1-2
|6
|0
|1
|10
|C. Matthews G
|1-4
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Simpson G
|3-5
|1-1
|5
|3
|2
|7
|J. Poole G
|5-10
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|11
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|E. Happ F
|6-12
|0-0
|5
|5
|2
|12
|N. Reuvers F
|3-7
|1-2
|2
|1
|1
|7
|B. Davison G
|3-4
|0-1
|4
|3
|0
|6
|K. Iverson G
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. Trice G
|1-5
|0-1
|2
|1
|1
|2
Simpson banks in hook shot
|ESPN
|1
|2
|T
|Michigan
|27
|7
|34
|Wisconsin
|25
|8
|33
Michigan set the best start in school history Sunday night, winning its 17th game in a row, obliterating Northwestern, 80-60, in a game where the Wolverines never trailed. Just a dominant performance from Michigan, which beat the Wildcats by just two, 62-60, a little over a month ago in Evanston. It was Michigan's sixth double-digit win in a row. The Wolverines, now 6-0 in the Big Ten, have won all but one of their Big Ten games by double digits. The NCAA tournament is still a long way away, but Michigan is going to be an incredibly tough out in March and April.
Second career-high in points tied or set Sunday night in Ann Arbor. Junior point guard Zavier Simpson is obliterating his best point total. Simpson has 24 points -- topping his old career-best of 16 last set three nights ago against Illinois -- and has made a career-best five 3-pointers (breaking his old mark of four set against George Washington earlier this season). Michigan is known as more of a defensive team than an offensive one, but really strong teams find ways to get points from multiple players at multiple times. The Wolverines clearly have that this season.
Jon Teske, who averages 7.8 points per game for Michigan, already has tied his career-high of 17 points in the first half against Northwestern. This Michigan team is so balanced. Gets points from anywhere at any time. Teske already has career highs set in this game for 3-pointers made (3) and taken (4).
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan State
|7-0
|-
|16-2
|Michigan
|6-0
|0.5
|17-0
|Maryland
|7-1
|0.5
|16-3
|Purdue
|4-2
|2.5
|11-6
|Iowa
|4-3
|3
|15-3
|Minnesota
|3-3
|3.5
|13-4
|Indiana
|3-3
|3.5
|12-5
|Wisconsin
|3-3
|3.5
|11-6
|Nebraska
|3-4
|4
|13-5
|Ohio State
|2-4
|4.5
|12-5
|Northwestern
|2-5
|5
|11-7
|Illinois
|1-5
|5.5
|5-12
|Rutgers
|1-6
|6
|8-9
|Penn State
|0-7
|7
|7-11
