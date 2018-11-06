|DUKE
|UK
5:48 - 1st Half
DUKE
45
UK
26
RJ Barrett made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Marques Bolden.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|R. Barrett F
|7-13
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|16
|C. Reddish F
|2-5
|2-4
|1
|0
|2
|10
|Z. Williamson F
|3-5
|1-1
|3
|1
|2
|8
|M. Bolden C
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|T. Jones G
|2-4
|1-1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|R. Travis F
|1-1
|0-0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|P. Washington F
|1-4
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|A. Hagans G
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|K. Johnson G
|5-9
|0-1
|2
|1
|1
|12
|T. Herro G
|0-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|1
|2
Zion explodes for two-handed jam
Zion drives the lane for and-1 bucket
Barrett throws down fast-break slam
Zion knocks down early 3-ball for Duke
|ESPN
|1
|2
|T
|Duke
|45
|45
|Kentucky
|26
|26
