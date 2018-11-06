Duke
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
R. Barrett F7-132-322016
C. Reddish F2-52-410210
Z. Williamson F3-51-13128
M. Bolden C1-20-02002
T. Jones G2-41-11315
Kentucky
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
R. Travis F1-10-03114
P. Washington F1-41-21024
A. Hagans G1-20-10122
K. Johnson G5-90-121112
T. Herro G0-20-22112
Game FlowWin Probability
DUKE
UK
5:48 - 1st Half

DUKE

45

UK

26

RJ Barrett made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Marques Bolden.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • DUKE50.0
    • 38.1UK

  • Three Point %

    • DUKE60.0
    • 14.3UK

  • Turnovers

    • DUKE1
    • 4UK

  • Rebounds

    • DUKE18
    • 12UK

Game Information

Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Coverage: ESPN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Indianapolis, IN 46298
  • Line: UK -2.5
  • Over/Under: 160

Recent Plays

5:48 - 1st

RJ Barrett made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Marques Bolden.

45 - 26
5:54
Marques Bolden Offensive Rebound.
42 - 26
5:54
Zion Williamson missed Jumper.
42 - 26
6:02
Nick Richards Turnover.
42 - 26

Game Highlights

Zion explodes for two-handed jam

0:22

Zion drives the lane for and-1 bucket

0:28

Barrett throws down fast-break slam

0:34

Zion knocks down early 3-ball for Duke

0:16
ESPN12T
Duke4545
Kentucky2626