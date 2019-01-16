|ARK
|TENN
3:26 - 1st Half
ARK
28
TENN
46
Isaiah Joe made Three Point Jumper.
|ARK
|TENN
TENN 99.1%
ARK
28
TENN
46
Isaiah Joe made Three Point Jumper.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Bailey F
|1-4
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|D. Gafford F
|3-5
|0-0
|3
|0
|2
|6
|J. Harris G
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M. Jones G
|1-4
|1-4
|3
|2
|1
|3
|I. Joe G
|3-8
|3-7
|2
|0
|0
|11
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Alexander F
|3-5
|0-0
|3
|0
|2
|7
|G. Williams F
|2-6
|0-1
|4
|1
|0
|6
|Y. Pons F
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|A. Schofield G
|0-1
|0-0
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J. Bone G
|2-7
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|ARK
|TENN
ARK
28
TENN
46
Isaiah Joe made Three Point Jumper.
|ARK
|TENN
ARK
28
TENN
46
Isaiah Joe made Three Point Jumper.
Isaiah Joe made Three Point Jumper.
Williams' sweet spin move leads to easy finish for Tennessee
Alexander finishes tough reverse lay-in
|ESPN2
|1
|2
|T
|Arkansas
|28
|28
|Tennessee
|46
|46
Really impressive performance by Kansas to pull out a win over Tennessee in overtime. Volunteers lost Grant Williams to foul trouble at the end of regulation, and they couldn't adjust offensively. Jayhawks got a terrific game from Dedric Lawson, but K.J. Lawson made plays, Lagerald Vick and Devon Dotson had their moments, Charlie Moore played a role.
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Tennessee
|3-0
|-
|14-1
|Ole Miss
|3-0
|-
|13-2
|South Carolina
|3-0
|-
|8-7
|LSU
|2-0
|0.5
|12-3
|Kentucky
|2-1
|1
|12-3
|Auburn
|1-1
|1.5
|12-3
|Arkansas
|1-2
|2
|10-5
|Alabama
|1-2
|2
|10-5
|Florida
|1-2
|2
|9-6
|Georgia
|1-2
|2
|9-6
|Texas A&M
|1-2
|2
|7-7
|Mississippi State
|0-2
|2.5
|12-3
|Missouri
|0-2
|2.5
|9-5
|Vanderbilt
|0-3
|3
|9-6