Arkansas
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. Bailey F1-40-01023
D. Gafford F3-50-03026
J. Harris G0-20-01100
M. Jones G1-41-43213
I. Joe G3-83-720011
Tennessee
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Alexander F3-50-03027
G. Williams F2-60-14106
Y. Pons F0-10-11001
A. Schofield G0-10-04120
J. Bone G2-70-11304
Game FlowWin Probability
ARK
TENN
3:26 - 1st Half

ARK

28

TENN

46

ARK
TENN
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • ARK36.0
    • 48.3TENN

  • Three Point %

    • ARK33.3
    • 57.1TENN

  • Turnovers

    • ARK9
    • 5TENN

  • Rebounds

    • ARK13
    • 20TENN

Game Information

Thompson-Boling Arena
Coverage: ESPN2
  • Knoxville, TN 37998
  • Line: TENN -14.5
  • Over/Under: 151
Capacity: 21,678

Recent Plays

Win %:99.1
3:26 - 1st

28 - 46
3:26
28 - 46
3:53
Jordan Bowden made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Lamonte Turner.
25 - 46
4:06
Gabe Osabuohien made Free Throw.
25 - 43
4:06
Gabe Osabuohien made Free Throw.
24 - 43

Game Highlights

Williams' sweet spin move leads to easy finish for Tennessee

0:21

Alexander finishes tough reverse lay-in

0:16
ESPN212T
Arkansas2828
Tennessee4646