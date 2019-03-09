|FLA
|UK
1:55 - 2nd Half
FLA
46
UK
58
PJ Washington made Free Throw.
|FLA
|UK
UK 99.4%
FLA
46
UK
58
PJ Washington made Free Throw.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Johnson F
|1-2
|0-0
|5
|0
|5
|2
|K. Hayes C
|6-7
|0-0
|5
|2
|2
|15
|N. Locke G
|2-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|A. Nembhard G
|1-8
|0-2
|0
|6
|3
|2
|J. Hudson G
|4-14
|0-5
|6
|0
|3
|9
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|P. Washington F
|6-14
|0-2
|9
|0
|2
|15
|E. Montgomery F
|0-1
|0-0
|6
|0
|4
|0
|T. Herro G
|6-11
|0-1
|6
|2
|1
|14
|A. Hagans G
|3-6
|1-2
|3
|2
|2
|14
|J. David G
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Stokes' one-handed jam gets his teammates on their feet
Hayes bails out teammate with tough putback
|1
|2
|T
|Florida
|31
|17
|48
|Kentucky
|30
|28
|58
After its win over Notre Dame last night, Duke moved up to No. 2 in BPI's rankings.
Florida did anything it wanted for most of the first half, forcing turnovers, making West Virginia score in a half-court setting. Then the Gators' shots stopped falling and the Mountaineers started getting out in transition a little bit. Ended the half on a 9-0 run to cut Florida's halftime lead to three.
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|LSU
|15-2
|-
|25-5
|Tennessee
|15-3
|0.5
|27-4
|Kentucky
|14-3
|1
|25-5
|Auburn
|11-7
|4.5
|22-9
|South Carolina
|11-7
|4.5
|16-15
|Mississippi State
|10-8
|5.5
|22-9
|Ole Miss
|9-8
|6
|19-11
|Florida
|9-8
|6
|17-13
|Alabama
|8-9
|7
|17-13
|Arkansas
|7-10
|8
|16-14
|Texas A&M
|6-12
|9.5
|13-17
|Missouri
|5-12
|10
|14-15
|Georgia
|2-16
|13.5
|11-20
|Vanderbilt
|0-17
|15
|9-21
Stay updated during Champ Week to find out for information on conference tourneys and automatic bids for the NCAA tournament.
Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines finds A.J. Turner in the corner for three to pull within 7.
Ohio State is running out of opportunities to make its case for inclusion in the NCAA Tournament and will face another challenge on Sunday against No. 21 Wisconsin at Columbus, Ohio.