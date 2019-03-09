Florida
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Johnson F1-20-05052
K. Hayes C6-70-052215
N. Locke G2-41-31005
A. Nembhard G1-80-20632
J. Hudson G4-140-56039
Kentucky
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
P. Washington F6-140-290215
E. Montgomery F0-10-06040
T. Herro G6-110-162114
A. Hagans G3-61-232214
J. David G0-00-00000
Game FlowWin Probability
FLA
UK
1:55 - 2nd Half

FLA

46

UK

58

PJ Washington made Free Throw.

FLA
UK
UK 99.4%

FLA

46

UK

58

PJ Washington made Free Throw.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • FLA40.0
    • 41.9UK

  • Three Point %

    • FLA16.7
    • 28.6UK

  • Turnovers

    • FLA6
    • 11UK

  • Rebounds

    • FLA22
    • 38UK

Game Information

Rupp Arena
Coverage: CBS
  • Lexington, KY 40596
  • Line: UK -10.0
  • Over/Under: 128

Game Highlights

Stokes' one-handed jam gets his teammates on their feet

0:18

Hayes bails out teammate with tough putback

0:15
CBS12T
Florida311748
Kentucky302858