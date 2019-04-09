Texas Tech
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Owens F1-30-14013
N. Odiase C0-00-02010
M. Mooney G1-40-21202
J. Culver G0-60-12203
D. Moretti G2-52-40028
Virginia
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Diakite F2-20-04024
K. Guy G4-72-430110
D. Hunter G1-80-12105
T. Jerome G3-72-45418
K. Clark G1-21-12213

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • TTU33.3
    • 41.4UVA

  • Three Point %

    • TTU41.7
    • 45.5UVA

  • Turnovers

    • TTU3
    • 5UVA

  • Rebounds

    • TTU13
    • 21UVA

Game Information

U.S. Bank Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Minneapolis, MN
  • Line: UVA -2.0
  • Over/Under: 120

Recent Plays

Win %:71.5
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

29 - 32
0:00
End of 1st half
29 - 32
0:01
Ty Jerome made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by De'Andre Hunter.
29 - 32
0:24
Virginia Defensive Rebound.
29 - 29
0:24
Tariq Owens missed Jumper.
29 - 29
CBS12T
Texas Tech2929
Virginia3232
