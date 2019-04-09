|TTU
|UVA
0:00 - 1st Half
TTU
29
UVA
32
End of 1st half
|TTU
|UVA
UVA 71.5%
TTU
29
UVA
32
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Owens F
|1-3
|0-1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|N. Odiase C
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M. Mooney G
|1-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|J. Culver G
|0-6
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|D. Moretti G
|2-5
|2-4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Diakite F
|2-2
|0-0
|4
|0
|2
|4
|K. Guy G
|4-7
|2-4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|D. Hunter G
|1-8
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|5
|T. Jerome G
|3-7
|2-4
|5
|4
|1
|8
|K. Clark G
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|TTU
|UVA
TTU
29
UVA
32
End of 1st half
|TTU
|UVA
TTU
29
UVA
32
End of 1st half
End of 1st half
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Texas Tech
|29
|29
|Virginia
|32
|32
Broadway and University Ave looks a little different today as Red Raider fans are excited for tonight's Championship game
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Texas Tech
|14-4
|-
|31-6
|Kansas State
|14-4
|-
|25-9
|Kansas
|12-6
|2
|26-10
|Baylor
|10-8
|4
|20-14
|Iowa State
|9-9
|5
|23-12
|Texas
|8-10
|6
|21-16
|TCU
|7-11
|7
|23-14
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|7
|20-14
|Oklahoma State
|5-13
|9
|12-20
|West Virginia
|4-14
|10
|15-21
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|16-2
|-
|34-3
|North Carolina
|16-2
|-
|29-7
|Duke
|14-4
|2
|32-6
|Florida State
|13-5
|3
|29-8
|Virginia Tech
|12-6
|4
|26-9
|Syracuse
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|Louisville
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|NC State
|9-9
|7
|24-12
|Clemson
|9-9
|7
|20-14
|Georgia Tech
|6-12
|10
|14-18
|Boston College
|5-13
|11
|14-17
|Miami
|5-13
|11
|14-18
|Wake Forest
|4-14
|12
|11-20
|Pittsburgh
|3-15
|13
|14-19
|Notre Dame
|3-15
|13
|14-19
Rising Australian basketball prospect Josh Green has helped inspire the IMG Academy Ascenders to their the first national championship.
Chris Mullin is expected to step down as the head coach of St. John's, sources confirmed to ESPN.
Head coach Bruce Pearl talks about the Tigers' run to the Final Four and an SEC Tournament title following a fourth-place finish in the regular season.