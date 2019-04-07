Texas Tech
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Owens F2-31-24015
N. Odiase C0-00-04220
M. Mooney G3-61-20019
J. Culver G0-60-13121
D. Moretti G0-30-21010
Michigan State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Goins F0-00-04100
A. Henry F1-11-10023
X. Tillman F0-20-04100
M. McQuaid G3-82-41009
C. Winston G3-71-31119
Game FlowWin Probability
TTU
MSU
0:44 - 1st Half

TTU

23

MSU

21

Xavier Tillman Defensive Rebound.

TTU
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • TTU32.0
    • 31.8MSU

  • Three Point %

    • TTU33.3
    • 36.4MSU

  • Turnovers

    • TTU5
    • 7MSU

  • Rebounds

    • TTU16
    • 19MSU

Game Information

U.S. Bank Stadium
Coverage: CBS
  • Minneapolis, MN
  • Line: MSU -2.0
  • Over/Under: 134

Recent Plays

23 - 21
0:44
Matt Mooney missed Jumper.
23 - 21
1:09
Cassius Winston made Three Point Jumper.
23 - 21
1:24
Matt McQuaid Defensive Rebound.
23 - 18
CBS12T
Texas Tech2323
Michigan State2121
Data is currently unavailable.