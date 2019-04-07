|TTU
|MSU
0:44 - 1st Half
TTU
23
MSU
21
|TTU
|MSU
TTU
23
MSU
21
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Owens F
|2-3
|1-2
|4
|0
|1
|5
|N. Odiase C
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|M. Mooney G
|3-6
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|J. Culver G
|0-6
|0-1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|D. Moretti G
|0-3
|0-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Goins F
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|A. Henry F
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|X. Tillman F
|0-2
|0-0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|M. McQuaid G
|3-8
|2-4
|1
|0
|0
|9
|C. Winston G
|3-7
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|TTU
|MSU
TTU
23
MSU
21
|TTU
|MSU
TTU
23
MSU
21
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Texas Tech
|23
|23
|Michigan State
|21
|21
Knicks fans with a rooting interest in tonight's East Regional.
It wasn't much of a surprise when new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he had Texas Tech winning his NCAA men's tournament bracket. Kingsbury, who coached at Texas Tech for six years, also heaped praise on the Red Raiders' men's basketball coach, Chris Beard. "He’s phenomenal. The job he’s done in the short time he’s been there. And they’re as good as anyone in the country. And he’s just really getting warmed up. You know they’re building nice facilities and he’s got that place rolling. It’s gonna be fun to watch."
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Texas Tech
|14-4
|-
|30-6
|Kansas State
|14-4
|-
|25-9
|Kansas
|12-6
|2
|26-10
|Baylor
|10-8
|4
|20-14
|Iowa State
|9-9
|5
|23-12
|Texas
|8-10
|6
|21-16
|TCU
|7-11
|7
|23-14
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|7
|20-14
|Oklahoma State
|5-13
|9
|12-20
|West Virginia
|4-14
|10
|15-21
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan State
|16-4
|-
|32-6
|Purdue
|16-4
|-
|26-10
|Michigan
|15-5
|1
|30-7
|Wisconsin
|14-6
|2
|23-11
|Maryland
|13-7
|3
|23-11
|Iowa
|10-10
|6
|23-12
|Minnesota
|9-11
|7
|22-14
|Ohio State
|8-12
|8
|20-15
|Indiana
|8-12
|8
|19-16
|Rutgers
|7-13
|9
|14-17
|Penn State
|7-13
|9
|14-18
|Illinois
|7-13
|9
|12-21
|Nebraska
|6-14
|10
|19-17
|Northwestern
|4-16
|12
|13-19
Rising Australian basketball prospect Josh Green has helped inspire the IMG Academy Ascenders to their the first national championship.
The Texas Tech coach has advanced the Red Raiders to the national semifinals, after a career that has followed a circuitous route.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl says he doesn't want the late foul on Kyle Guy to define the game and reflects on the Tigers' run to the Final Four.