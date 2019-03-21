|SJU
|ASU
9:50 - 2nd Half
SJU
37
ASU
52
|SJU
|ASU
ASU 97.4%
SJU
37
ASU
52
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Clark II F
|0-4
|0-3
|4
|0
|3
|0
|J. Simon G
|3-8
|0-0
|6
|2
|2
|10
|S. Ponds G
|5-14
|2-8
|1
|4
|1
|14
|M. Heron G
|1-10
|0-4
|0
|1
|4
|2
|L. Figueroa G
|4-6
|0-0
|7
|0
|0
|8
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|Z. Cheatham F
|3-9
|1-1
|5
|1
|3
|9
|R. White F
|2-5
|0-0
|4
|1
|2
|5
|R. Martin G
|2-5
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|R. Edwards G
|1-6
|1-3
|7
|2
|1
|7
|L. Dort G
|5-9
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|15
|SJU
|ASU
SJU
37
ASU
52
|SJU
|ASU
SJU
37
ASU
52
|truTV
|1
|2
|T
|St. John's
|25
|12
|37
|Arizona State
|38
|14
|52
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Villanova
|13-5
|-
|25-9
|Marquette
|12-6
|1
|24-9
|Seton Hall
|9-9
|4
|20-13
|Creighton
|9-9
|4
|19-14
|Georgetown
|9-9
|4
|19-14
|Xavier
|9-9
|4
|19-15
|St. John's
|8-10
|5
|21-12
|Providence
|7-11
|6
|18-16
|Depaul
|7-11
|6
|16-15
|Butler
|7-11
|6
|16-16
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Washington
|15-3
|-
|26-8
|Arizona State
|12-6
|3
|22-10
|Utah
|11-7
|4
|17-14
|Oregon
|10-8
|5
|23-12
|Colorado
|10-8
|5
|22-12
|Oregon State
|10-8
|5
|18-13
|UCLA
|9-9
|6
|17-16
|Arizona
|8-10
|7
|17-15
|USC
|8-10
|7
|16-17
|Stanford
|8-10
|7
|15-16
|Washington State
|4-14
|11
|11-21
|California
|3-15
|12
|8-23
As if the spotlight could shine any brighter on Zion Williamson, now the Duke freshman will open play in the NCAA Tournament in his home state.
RJ Nembhard gives TCU a big lead by nailing down back-to-back slams.
Justin Hopkins had a career-high 20 points as Texas Southern beat New Orleans 95-89 in overtime in the first round of the CIT on Wednesday night.