St. John's
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Clark II F0-40-34030
J. Simon G3-80-062210
S. Ponds G5-142-814114
M. Heron G1-100-40142
L. Figueroa G4-60-07008
Arizona State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
Z. Cheatham F3-91-15139
R. White F2-50-04125
R. Martin G2-50-02104
R. Edwards G1-61-37217
L. Dort G5-91-331115
Game FlowWin Probability
SJU
ASU
9:50 - 2nd Half

SJU

37

ASU

52

SJU
ASU
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • SJU29.8
    • 43.6ASU

  • Three Point %

    • SJU15.8
    • 50.0ASU

  • Turnovers

    • SJU11
    • 13ASU

  • Rebounds

    • SJU30
    • 31ASU

Game Information

University of Dayton Arena
Coverage: truTV
  • Dayton, OH 45490
  • Line: ASU -2.0
  • Over/Under: 153
Capacity: 13,174

Recent Plays

9:50 - 2nd

9:50
9:50
9:50
10:06
truTV12T
St. John's251237
Arizona State381452
