Fair. Dickinson
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Holloway Jr. F1-40-09002
K. Bishop F3-50-23017
E. Williams F2-31-22225
J. Jenkins G1-40-12202
D. Edge G6-114-601118
Prairie View
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
I. Ellis F0-10-01000
D. Patterson F3-72-47108
D. Jones G1-30-00513
G. Andrus G3-80-03006
G. Blackston G3-61-22229
Game FlowWin Probability
FDU
PV
0:33 - 1st Half

FDU

31

PV

41

Taishaun Johnson made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Dennis Jones.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • FDU43.3
    • 48.4PV

  • Three Point %

    • FDU41.7
    • 66.7PV

  • Turnovers

    • FDU10
    • 7PV

  • Rebounds

    • FDU17
    • 16PV

Game Information

University of Dayton Arena
Coverage: truTV
  • Dayton, OH 45490
  • Line: FDU -2.0
  • Over/Under: 149
Capacity: 13,174

Recent Plays

0:33 - 1st

0:54
Darnell Edge made Layup.
31 - 38
1:09
Gary Blackston made Free Throw.
29 - 38
1:09
Gary Blackston made Free Throw.
29 - 37
truTV12T
Fairleigh Dickinson3434
Prairie View A&M4141
Data is currently unavailable.