Taishaun Johnson made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Dennis Jones.
Taishaun Johnson made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Dennis Jones.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Holloway Jr. F
|1-4
|0-0
|9
|0
|0
|2
|K. Bishop F
|3-5
|0-2
|3
|0
|1
|7
|E. Williams F
|2-3
|1-2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|J. Jenkins G
|1-4
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|D. Edge G
|6-11
|4-6
|0
|1
|1
|18
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|I. Ellis F
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. Patterson F
|3-7
|2-4
|7
|1
|0
|8
|D. Jones G
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|5
|1
|3
|G. Andrus G
|3-8
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|G. Blackston G
|3-6
|1-2
|2
|2
|2
|9
College basketball isn't that far off. And to get you set for the season -- as well as for holiday viewing plans -- ESPN unveiled the brackets for six holiday tournaments. The MGM Main Event will take place on Nov. 20-22.
Can Florida Gulf Coast make a little more history? A top seed is obviously a tall order, but the Eagles looked pretty dangerous as they cruised by 31 over Fairleigh Dickinson. North Carolina is a far different animal, but the Eagles have another dynamic offense and could make it interesting if they can make a few more free throws and cut down on the turnovers.
Florida Gulf Coast's Marc-Eddy Norelia is off to a perfect start, and that has his team in position to survive the First Four against Fairleigh Dickinson. The athletic forward hit all seven of his field-goal attempts in the first half, looks confident shooting from the elbow and leads the way with 14 points with the Eagles on top by 21.
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|12-6
|-
|20-13
|St. Francis (PA)
|12-6
|-
|18-14
|Robert Morris
|11-7
|1
|17-16
|Sacred Heart
|11-7
|1
|15-17
|St. Francis (BKN)
|9-9
|3
|17-15
|LIU Brooklyn
|9-9
|3
|16-16
|Wagner
|8-10
|4
|13-17
|Bryant
|7-11
|5
|10-20
|Mt. St. Mary's
|6-12
|6
|9-22
|Central Connecticut
|5-13
|7
|11-20
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Prairie View A&M
|17-1
|-
|22-12
|Texas Southern
|14-4
|3
|21-13
|Grambling
|10-8
|7
|17-16
|Jackson State
|10-8
|7
|13-19
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|10-8
|7
|13-19
|Alabama State
|9-9
|8
|12-19
|Alcorn State
|6-12
|11
|10-21
|Southern
|6-12
|11
|7-25
|Mississippi Valley State
|4-14
|13
|6-26
|Alabama A&M
|4-14
|13
|5-27
Heading into conference play, it would've been surprising to think Oklahoma and Ole Miss would meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, in a matchup of 8 and 9 seeds.
Virginia Tech will have point guard Justin Robinson for the NCAA Tournament.
North Carolina still finds the thrill of going to the NCAA Tournament and holding a high seed.