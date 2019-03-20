NC Central
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
Z. Douglas F2-21-12219
R. Davis C4-60-070210
L. McKnight Jr. G1-51-31015
J. Perkins G1-60-23412
R. Miller Jr. G4-102-722110
North Dakota St
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
R. Kreuser F1-21-23223
V. Shahid G3-61-30118
J. Samuelson G3-53-52019
T. Ward G5-92-332014
S. Griesel G3-50-03017
Game FlowWin Probability
NCCU
NDSU
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • NCCU38.7
    • 56.3NDSU

  • Three Point %

    • NCCU28.6
    • 50.0NDSU

  • Turnovers

    • NCCU7
    • 5NDSU

  • Rebounds

    • NCCU19
    • 16NDSU

Game Information

University of Dayton Arena
Coverage: truTV
  • Dayton, OH 45490
  • Line: NDSU -4.5
  • Over/Under: 131
Capacity: 13,174

truTV12T
North Carolina Central34236
North Dakota State40949
