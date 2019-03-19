Temple sophomore Quinton Rose is declaring for the 2018 NBA draft. "I’m confident in my abilities going forward and think that I have a good chance of being drafted," Rose told ESPN. Rose will not hire an agent at this time, preserving the option to return to school for his junior year pending the feedback he receives from NBA teams. “In order to stay in I would have to move into projected mid-first round.” Rose said. He plans to attend the NBA scouting combine in Chicago in May if invited. "I’m hoping to make as much improvement to my game as I can to display my full capabilities," Rose said. The 6-foot-8 shooting guard averaged 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals in 32 minutes per game for Temple. "I think I was much more comfortable and had a lot of confidence," Rose said when asked about the keys behind his season. Rose is currently rated 20th in the ESPN NBA Draft sophomore prospect rankings. He's an impressive athlete who plays at different speeds, can operate above the rim effortlessly, and has proven capable of getting very hot at times from beyond the arc, hitting five 3-pointers in games against Villanova and Auburn this season. Unfortunately Rose has been too inconsistent for scouts’ liking and still has a ways to go physically in terms of filling out his frame and becoming tougher with his approach to the game. Rose is projected to be picked in the second in our latest 2019 mock draft. Temple head coach Fran Dunphy announced today that he will step aside after next season and will be succeeded by current assistant coach Aaron McKie.