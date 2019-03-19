Temple
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J.P. Moorman II F3-51-27117
E. Aflakpui C2-30-06024
N. Pierre-Louis G3-70-25406
S. Alston Jr. G7-124-725118
Q. Rose G3-100-22138
Belmont
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
N. Muszynski C6-90-132112
G. Murphy G4-70-14518
M. Benkert G2-52-51226
K. McClain G6-123-622015
D. Windler G1-61-512213
Game FlowWin Probability
TEM
BEL
10:59 - 2nd Half

TEM

52

BEL

49

Kevin McClain made Layup.

TEM
BEL
TEM 60.7%

TEM

52

BEL

49

Kevin McClain made Layup.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • TEM46.8
    • 48.8BEL

  • Three Point %

    • TEM42.9
    • 31.6BEL

  • Turnovers

    • TEM7
    • 11BEL

  • Rebounds

    • TEM26
    • 24BEL

Game Information

University of Dayton Arena
Coverage: truTV
  • Dayton, OH 45490
  • Line: BEL -2.5
  • Over/Under: 155
Capacity: 13,174

Recent Plays

Win %:60.7
10:59 - 2nd

Kevin McClain made Layup.

52 - 49
10:59
Kevin McClain made Layup.
52 - 49
11:04
Kevin McClain Offensive Rebound.
52 - 47
11:04
Dylan Windler missed Three Point Jumper.
52 - 47
11:26
Nate Pierre-Louis made Jumper. Assisted by Shizz Alston Jr..
52 - 47
truTV12T
Temple312152
Belmont371249
Latest from TEM vs BEL

NCAAM

Belmont freshman big man Nick Muszynski, who missed the OVC title game with a left ankle injury, is clearly still hurting tonight but he's contributing pretty good minutes with 6 points, 3 rebounds and a block in the first half.

Dan Murphy, ESPN Staff Writer36m ago

NCAAM

Temple sophomore Quinton Rose is declaring for the 2018 NBA draft. "I’m confident in my abilities going forward and think that I have a good chance of being drafted," Rose told ESPN. Rose will not hire an agent at this time, preserving the option to return to school for his junior year pending the feedback he receives from NBA teams. “In order to stay in I would have to move into projected mid-first round.” Rose said. He plans to attend the NBA scouting combine in Chicago in May if invited. "I’m hoping to make as much improvement to my game as I can to display my full capabilities," Rose said. The 6-foot-8 shooting guard averaged 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals in 32 minutes per game for Temple. "I think I was much more comfortable and had a lot of confidence," Rose said when asked about the keys behind his season. Rose is currently rated 20th in the ESPN NBA Draft sophomore prospect rankings. He's an impressive athlete who plays at different speeds, can operate above the rim effortlessly, and has proven capable of getting very hot at times from beyond the arc, hitting five 3-pointers in games against Villanova and Auburn this season. Unfortunately Rose has been too inconsistent for scouts’ liking and still has a ways to go physically in terms of filling out his frame and becoming tougher with his approach to the game. Rose is projected to be picked in the second in our latest 2019 mock draft. Temple head coach Fran Dunphy announced today that he will step aside after next season and will be succeeded by current assistant coach Aaron McKie.

Jonathan Givony, ESPN355d ago

NCAAM

Temple big over UCF. Walk-on senior Steve Leonard started the game and knocked down two 3's to start the game. His post-game comments. " I knew I would shoot the ball if I got it. I got it twice and made two 3's. It's a moment I will remember remember rest of my life."

Paul Biancardi, Basketball Recruiting388d ago