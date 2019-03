The Bulldogs' strong defensive play evokes memories of the 2016-2017 team that played in the title game.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said a foul call on Volunteers guard Lamonte Turner was correct in Thursday's overtime loss to Purdue in the NCAA tournament. Purdue's Carsen Edwards hit two of three free throws after the call, forcing overtime.

More than 24 minutes into the game, the nation's best defense had yet to allow its 20th point.

ABOUT COOKIES

To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?