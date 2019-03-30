Purdue
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
G. Eifert F0-10-11210
M. Haarms C2-40-12204
R. Cline G2-62-53116
C. Edwards G9-147-1210327
N. Eastern G2-40-02314
Virginia
M. Diakite F5-100-140112
K. Guy G5-114-840016
D. Hunter G3-60-15226
T. Jerome G5-113-635214
K. Clark G0-10-12420

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • PUR50.0
    • 46.5UVA

  • Three Point %

    • PUR45.8
    • 38.9UVA

  • Turnovers

    • PUR4
    • 2UVA

  • Rebounds

    • PUR18
    • 24UVA

Game Information

KFC Yum! Center
Coverage: TBS
  • Louisville, KY 40299
  • Line: UVA -4.5
  • Over/Under: 128
Capacity: 22,090

Recent Plays

Win %:72.6
10:17 - 2nd

Official TV Timeout
50 - 53
10:17
Foul on Eric Hunter Jr..
50 - 53
10:47
Carsen Edwards made Jumper.
50 - 53
11:04
Trevion Williams Defensive Rebound.
48 - 53
TBS12T
Purdue302050
Virginia292453
