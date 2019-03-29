|TTU
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Owens F
|0-3
|0-0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N. Odiase C
|0-1
|0-0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M. Mooney G
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|J. Culver G
|4-11
|0-4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|D. Moretti G
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|I. Brazdeikis F
|2-7
|0-3
|6
|0
|0
|4
|J. Teske C
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|1
|0
|4
|C. Matthews G
|2-5
|0-1
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Z. Simpson G
|0-3
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J. Poole G
|2-5
|0-2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Texas Tech
|24
|24
|Michigan
|16
|16
It wasn't much of a surprise when new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he had Texas Tech winning his NCAA men's tournament bracket. Kingsbury, who coached at Texas Tech for six years, also heaped praise on the Red Raiders' men's basketball coach, Chris Beard. "He’s phenomenal. The job he’s done in the short time he’s been there. And they’re as good as anyone in the country. And he’s just really getting warmed up. You know they’re building nice facilities and he’s got that place rolling. It’s gonna be fun to watch."
Texas Tech delivered yet another dominant defensive performance, holding Buffalo to 27 points below its scoring average. During one smothering stretch, the Bulls went more than 11 minutes without a field goal. As a result, Chris Beard and the Red Raiders are back in the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive year.
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Texas Tech
|14-4
|-
|28-6
|Kansas State
|14-4
|-
|25-9
|Kansas
|12-6
|2
|26-10
|Baylor
|10-8
|4
|20-14
|Iowa State
|9-9
|5
|23-12
|Texas
|8-10
|6
|19-16
|TCU
|7-11
|7
|23-13
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|7
|20-14
|Oklahoma State
|5-13
|9
|12-20
|West Virginia
|4-14
|10
|15-21
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan State
|16-4
|-
|30-6
|Purdue
|16-4
|-
|26-9
|Michigan
|15-5
|1
|30-6
|Wisconsin
|14-6
|2
|23-11
|Maryland
|13-7
|3
|23-11
|Iowa
|10-10
|6
|23-12
|Minnesota
|9-11
|7
|22-14
|Ohio State
|8-12
|8
|20-15
|Indiana
|8-12
|8
|19-16
|Rutgers
|7-13
|9
|14-17
|Penn State
|7-13
|9
|14-18
|Illinois
|7-13
|9
|12-21
|Nebraska
|6-14
|10
|19-17
|Northwestern
|4-16
|12
|13-19
Tyrik Armstrong had a season-high 32 points as Texas Southern defeated Louisiana-Monroe 108-102 in triple overtime in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Carsen Edwards scored 29 points as Purdue advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000, needing overtime to beat Tennessee 99-94 Thursday night after blowing an 18-point lead.
Duke forward Zion Williamson shows why he has been a human highlight reel since high school.