Texas Tech
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Owens F0-30-04010
N. Odiase C0-10-04000
M. Mooney G2-41-21025
J. Culver G4-110-42208
D. Moretti G2-21-11327
Michigan
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
I. Brazdeikis F2-70-36004
J. Teske C1-20-14104
C. Matthews G2-50-12214
Z. Simpson G0-30-01110
J. Poole G2-50-22014

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • TTU35.7
    • 28.0MICH

  • Three Point %

    • TTU25.0
    • 0.0MICH

  • Turnovers

    • TTU4
    • 7MICH

  • Rebounds

    • TTU18
    • 19MICH

Game Information

Honda Center
Coverage: CBS
Honda Center
  • Anaheim, CA 92899
  • Line: MICH -2.0
  • Over/Under: 125

Recent Plays

0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

24 - 16
0:00
End of 1st half
24 - 16
0:03
Tariq Owens Defensive Rebound.
24 - 16
0:03
Zavier Simpson missed Jumper.
24 - 16
0:07
Michigan Timeout
24 - 16
Texas Tech2424
Michigan1616
