It wasn't much of a surprise when new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he had Texas Tech winning his NCAA men's tournament bracket. Kingsbury, who coached at Texas Tech for six years, also heaped praise on the Red Raiders' men's basketball coach, Chris Beard. "He’s phenomenal. The job he’s done in the short time he’s been there. And they’re as good as anyone in the country. And he’s just really getting warmed up. You know they’re building nice facilities and he’s got that place rolling. It’s gonna be fun to watch."