Florida State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
R. Gray F0-00-02120
C. Koumadje C1-10-01022
M.J. Walker G2-60-12024
T. Mann G0-40-23102
T. Forrest G1-10-05205
Gonzaga
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
B. Clarke F2-70-12214
R. Hachimura F4-70-131110
C. Kispert F2-51-35015
Z. Norvell Jr. G2-62-31026
J. Perkins G4-81-322110

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • FSU33.3
    • 40.5GONZ

  • Three Point %

    • FSU18.2
    • 38.5GONZ

  • Turnovers

    • FSU9
    • 5GONZ

  • Rebounds

    • FSU21
    • 23GONZ

Game Information

Honda Center
Coverage: CBS
Honda Center
  • Anaheim, CA 92899
  • Line: GONZ -7.5
  • Over/Under: 149

Recent Plays

0:00 - 1st

27 - 38
Foul on M.J. Walker.
Technical Foul on M.J. Walker.
Foul on Josh Perkins.
CBS12T
Florida State2727
Gonzaga3838
