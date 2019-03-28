|FSU
|GONZ
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|R. Gray F
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|C. Koumadje C
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|M.J. Walker G
|2-6
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|T. Mann G
|0-4
|0-2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|T. Forrest G
|1-1
|0-0
|5
|2
|0
|5
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|B. Clarke F
|2-7
|0-1
|2
|2
|1
|4
|R. Hachimura F
|4-7
|0-1
|3
|1
|1
|10
|C. Kispert F
|2-5
|1-3
|5
|0
|1
|5
|Z. Norvell Jr. G
|2-6
|2-3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|J. Perkins G
|4-8
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|FSU
|GONZ
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Florida State
|27
|27
|Gonzaga
|38
|38
Brandon Clarke's 36 points and 5 blocks, which led Gonzaga to the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive year and set up a rematch with Florida State, came on 15 of 18 shooting. Clarke joined Shaquille O'Neal as the only players to score that many points and block that many shots in the NCAA Tournament. "It's actually a pretty crazy stat; I don't think I even knew that," Clarke said in an interview with ESPN. "Shaq is obviously an all-time great. To even have my name up there by his is something that's really cool."
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|16-2
|-
|31-3
|North Carolina
|16-2
|-
|29-6
|Duke
|14-4
|2
|31-5
|Florida State
|13-5
|3
|29-7
|Virginia Tech
|12-6
|4
|26-8
|Syracuse
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|Louisville
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|NC State
|9-9
|7
|24-12
|Clemson
|9-9
|7
|20-14
|Georgia Tech
|6-12
|10
|14-18
|Boston College
|5-13
|11
|14-17
|Miami
|5-13
|11
|14-18
|Wake Forest
|4-14
|12
|11-20
|Pittsburgh
|3-15
|13
|14-19
|Notre Dame
|3-15
|13
|14-19
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Gonzaga
|16-0
|-
|32-3
|Saint Mary's
|11-5
|5
|22-12
|BYU
|11-5
|5
|19-13
|San Francisco
|9-7
|7
|21-10
|Loyola Marymount
|8-8
|8
|22-11
|Santa Clara
|8-8
|8
|16-15
|San Diego
|7-9
|9
|21-15
|Pepperdine
|6-10
|10
|16-18
|Pacific
|4-12
|12
|14-18
|Portland
|0-16
|16
|7-25
