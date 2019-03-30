Virginia Tech
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Blackshear Jr. F1-20-01104
T. Outlaw G0-10-10000
A. Hill G2-32-23006
W. Bede G2-31-20105
N. Alexander-Walker G0-10-11312
Duke
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J. DeLaurier F1-10-01002
R. Barrett F0-30-11510
Z. Williamson F3-41-12007
T. Jones G2-32-20106
A. O'Connell G1-20-10002
Game FlowWin Probability
VT
DUKE
11:39 - 1st Half

VT

17

DUKE

17

Marques Bolden Turnover.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • VT50.0
    • 53.8DUKE

  • Three Point %

    • VT50.0
    • 60.0DUKE

  • Turnovers

    • VT3
    • 2DUKE

  • Rebounds

    • VT6
    • 5DUKE

Game Information

Capital One Arena
Coverage: CBS
  • Washington, DC 20599
  • Line: DUKE -7.5
  • Over/Under: 143
Capacity: 20,278

CBS12T
Virginia Tech1717
Duke1717
