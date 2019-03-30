Caleb Homesley, the star of Liberty's first-round upset with 30 points, has been much quieter this evening against Virginia Tech. He's 2-of-9 from the field, including five straight misses in the last five minutes. He finally made 1 of 2 free throws with 3:26 left to score his first points of the second half. With him in an offensive funk, the Flames have had so much more difficulty trying to score against the stifling defense of the Hokies. Liberty is shooting 38.1 percent for the game so far.