|AUB
|UK
4:21 - 1st Half
AUB
18
UK
27
Foul on Malik Dunbar.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|H. Spencer F
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|A. McLemore F
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Brown G
|2-6
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|J. Harper G
|0-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Dunbar G
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|R. Travis F
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|E. Montgomery F
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T. Herro G
|2-6
|1-4
|1
|3
|2
|5
|A. Hagans G
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|K. Johnson G
|0-2
|0-2
|6
|1
|0
|3
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Auburn
|18
|18
|Kentucky
|27
|27
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|LSU
|16-2
|-
|28-7
|Tennessee
|15-3
|1
|31-6
|Kentucky
|15-3
|1
|30-6
|Auburn
|11-7
|5
|29-9
|South Carolina
|11-7
|5
|16-16
|Mississippi State
|10-8
|6
|23-11
|Ole Miss
|10-8
|6
|20-13
|Florida
|9-9
|7
|20-16
|Arkansas
|8-10
|8
|18-16
|Alabama
|8-10
|8
|18-16
|Texas A&M
|6-12
|10
|14-18
|Missouri
|5-13
|11
|15-17
|Georgia
|2-16
|14
|11-21
|Vanderbilt
|0-18
|16
|9-23
Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard speaks to College Gameday about the Red Raiders' first Final Four appearance in program history.
Jay Bilas sees defensive rebounding and eliminating second chance opportunities as keys for Auburn to beat Kentucky and reach the Final Four.
SEC Now's Andy Kennedy outlines the make-or-break factors for the Tigers and Wildcats to earn a trip to the Final Four.