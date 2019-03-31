Auburn
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
H. Spencer F0-10-03030
A. McLemore F0-20-10000
B. Brown G2-61-40007
J. Harper G0-30-20100
M. Dunbar G0-00-02021
Kentucky
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
R. Travis F2-20-02005
E. Montgomery F0-00-01000
T. Herro G2-61-41325
A. Hagans G0-10-13310
K. Johnson G0-20-26103

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • AUB26.1
    • 47.4UK

  • Three Point %

    • AUB20.0
    • 20.0UK

  • Turnovers

    • AUB4
    • 5UK

  • Rebounds

    • AUB13
    • 16UK

Game Information

Sprint Center
Coverage: CBS
  • Kansas City, MO 64999
  • Line: UK -4.5
  • Over/Under: 143

Recent Plays

Win %:85.7
4:21 - 1st

Foul on Malik Dunbar.

18 - 27
4:21
18 - 27
4:47
Kentucky Defensive Rebound.
18 - 27
4:47
Malik Dunbar missed Free Throw.
18 - 27
4:47
Malik Dunbar made Free Throw.
18 - 27
CBS12T
Auburn1818
Kentucky2727
