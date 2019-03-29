Auburn
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. McLemore F0-20-21010
C. Okeke F5-72-372012
M. Dunbar G3-82-64108
J. Harper G1-40-20222
B. Brown G0-30-32100
North Carolina
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
L. Maye F3-71-33327
G. Brooks F1-10-03112
C. Johnson G1-51-34003
K. Williams G3-42-23208
C. White G2-70-32319

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • AUB47.4
    • 43.8UNC

  • Three Point %

    • AUB26.3
    • 33.3UNC

  • Turnovers

    • AUB8
    • 9UNC

  • Rebounds

    • AUB21
    • 21UNC

Game Information

Sprint Center
Coverage: TBS
  • Kansas City, MO 64999
  • Line: UNC -5.5
  • Over/Under: 164

Recent Plays

0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

41 - 39
0:00
End of 1st half
41 - 39
0:01
J'Von McCormick made Layup.
41 - 39
0:06
Foul on Luke Maye.
39 - 39
0:06
Auburn Deadball Team Rebound.
39 - 39
TBS12T
Auburn4141
North Carolina3939
