|AUB
|UNC
0:00 - 1st Half
AUB
41
UNC
39
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. McLemore F
|0-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C. Okeke F
|5-7
|2-3
|7
|2
|0
|12
|M. Dunbar G
|3-8
|2-6
|4
|1
|0
|8
|J. Harper G
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|B. Brown G
|0-3
|0-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|L. Maye F
|3-7
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|7
|G. Brooks F
|1-1
|0-0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|C. Johnson G
|1-5
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|K. Williams G
|3-4
|2-2
|3
|2
|0
|8
|C. White G
|2-7
|0-3
|2
|3
|1
|9
End of 1st half
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Auburn
|41
|41
|North Carolina
|39
|39
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|LSU
|16-2
|-
|28-6
|Tennessee
|15-3
|1
|31-6
|Kentucky
|15-3
|1
|29-6
|Auburn
|11-7
|5
|28-9
|South Carolina
|11-7
|5
|16-16
|Mississippi State
|10-8
|6
|23-11
|Ole Miss
|10-8
|6
|20-13
|Florida
|9-9
|7
|20-16
|Arkansas
|8-10
|8
|18-16
|Alabama
|8-10
|8
|18-16
|Texas A&M
|6-12
|10
|14-18
|Missouri
|5-13
|11
|15-17
|Georgia
|2-16
|14
|11-21
|Vanderbilt
|0-18
|16
|9-23
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|16-2
|-
|32-3
|North Carolina
|16-2
|-
|29-6
|Duke
|14-4
|2
|31-5
|Florida State
|13-5
|3
|29-8
|Virginia Tech
|12-6
|4
|26-8
|Syracuse
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|Louisville
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|NC State
|9-9
|7
|24-12
|Clemson
|9-9
|7
|20-14
|Georgia Tech
|6-12
|10
|14-18
|Boston College
|5-13
|11
|14-17
|Miami
|5-13
|11
|14-18
|Wake Forest
|4-14
|12
|11-20
|Pittsburgh
|3-15
|13
|14-19
|Notre Dame
|3-15
|13
|14-19
