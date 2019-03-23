|OSU
|ISU
2:48 - 2nd Half
OSU
55
ISU
54
Lindell Wigginton Turnover.
|OSU
|ISU
OSU 56.9%
OSU
55
ISU
54
Lindell Wigginton Turnover.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Wesson F
|1-7
|0-3
|6
|3
|2
|5
|K. Wesson F
|8-15
|0-2
|9
|2
|3
|19
|M. Jallow G
|5-5
|1-1
|6
|1
|1
|11
|K. Woods G
|6-14
|2-5
|4
|2
|1
|14
|C.J. Jackson G
|1-7
|0-5
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Jacobson F
|0-3
|0-0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|M. Shayok G
|9-16
|3-8
|5
|1
|2
|23
|T. Horton-Tucker G
|1-6
|0-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|T. Haliburton G
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|N. Weiler-Babb G
|1-7
|0-2
|5
|4
|1
|4
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Ohio State
|26
|29
|55
|Iowa State
|24
|30
|54
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson on his return after a three-game suspension: "Just seeing my guys out there the last two weeks, not being able to contribute, it was real tough for me to see stuff like that. So being able to come back and contribute to the game like I do, it helped. We're more versatile. We've got an inside presence instead of just outside shooting."
Ohio State guard Keyshawn Woods on his big shot at the end of the Indiana win and what Kaleb Wesson's return from suspension meant for the Buckeyes.
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan State
|16-4
|-
|29-6
|Purdue
|16-4
|-
|24-9
|Michigan
|15-5
|1
|29-6
|Wisconsin
|14-6
|2
|23-11
|Maryland
|13-7
|3
|23-10
|Iowa
|10-10
|6
|23-11
|Minnesota
|9-11
|7
|22-13
|Ohio State
|8-12
|8
|19-14
|Indiana
|8-12
|8
|18-15
|Rutgers
|7-13
|9
|14-17
|Penn State
|7-13
|9
|14-18
|Illinois
|7-13
|9
|12-21
|Nebraska
|6-14
|10
|19-16
|Northwestern
|4-16
|12
|13-19
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Texas Tech
|14-4
|-
|27-6
|Kansas State
|14-4
|-
|25-9
|Kansas
|12-6
|2
|26-9
|Baylor
|10-8
|4
|20-13
|Iowa State
|9-9
|5
|23-11
|Texas
|8-10
|6
|17-16
|TCU
|7-11
|7
|21-13
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|7
|20-13
|Oklahoma State
|5-13
|9
|12-20
|West Virginia
|4-14
|10
|15-20
