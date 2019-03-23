Ohio State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. Wesson F1-70-36325
K. Wesson F8-150-292319
M. Jallow G5-51-161111
K. Woods G6-142-542114
C.J. Jackson G1-70-55322
Iowa State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Jacobson F0-30-05110
M. Shayok G9-163-851223
T. Horton-Tucker G1-60-31022
T. Haliburton G2-30-11024
N. Weiler-Babb G1-70-25414
Game FlowWin Probability
OSU
ISU
2:48 - 2nd Half

OSU

55

ISU

54

Lindell Wigginton Turnover.

OSU
ISU
OSU 56.9%

OSU

55

ISU

54

Lindell Wigginton Turnover.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • OSU40.0
    • 43.8ISU

  • Three Point %

    • OSU21.1
    • 27.8ISU

  • Turnovers

    • OSU11
    • 11ISU

  • Rebounds

    • OSU35
    • 27ISU

Game Information

Bank of Oklahoma Center
Coverage: TBS
Bank of Oklahoma Center
  • Tulsa, OK 74194
  • Line: ISU -5.5
  • Over/Under: 140

Recent Plays

Win %:56.9
2:48 - 2nd

Lindell Wigginton Turnover.

55 - 54
2:48
Lindell Wigginton Turnover.
55 - 54
3:13
Keyshawn Woods made Jumper.
55 - 54
3:40
Marial Shayok made Jumper.
53 - 54
3:55
Official TV Timeout
53 - 52
TBS12T
Ohio State262955
Iowa State243054
Data is currently unavailable.