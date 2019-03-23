|IONA
3:13 - 1st Half
35
29
Official TV Timeout
UNC 79.8%
35
29
Official TV Timeout
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Agee F
|1-3
|1-2
|4
|0
|2
|3
|R. McGill G
|4-5
|4-4
|1
|0
|2
|12
|B. Perez G
|0-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|A. Gist G
|3-5
|2-4
|2
|3
|0
|8
|E.J. Crawford G
|3-6
|1-3
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|L. Maye F
|1-7
|0-1
|3
|0
|1
|4
|G. Brooks F
|0-3
|0-0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|C. Johnson G
|2-7
|1-5
|3
|0
|0
|5
|K. Williams G
|1-3
|0-1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|C. White G
|3-6
|2-4
|2
|0
|1
|8
IONA
35
UNC
29
Official TV Timeout
35
29
Official TV Timeout
Official TV Timeout
|1
|2
|T
|Iona
|35
|35
|North Carolina
|29
|29
North Carolina senior Cameron Johnson said he injured his right shin before the team's final two regular-season games but played through it during the ACC tournament. Both Johnson and UNC coach Roy Williams say Johnson won't be limited in the NCAA tournament.
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|16-2
|-
|30-3
|North Carolina
|16-2
|-
|27-6
|Duke
|14-4
|2
|30-5
|Florida State
|13-5
|3
|28-7
|Virginia Tech
|12-6
|4
|24-8
|Syracuse
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|Louisville
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|NC State
|9-9
|7
|23-11
|Clemson
|9-9
|7
|20-13
|Georgia Tech
|6-12
|10
|14-18
|Boston College
|5-13
|11
|14-17
|Miami
|5-13
|11
|14-18
|Wake Forest
|4-14
|12
|11-20
|Pittsburgh
|3-15
|13
|14-19
|Notre Dame
|3-15
|13
|14-19
RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson recap their first NCAA tournament experience in Duke's win against North Dakota State.
Caleb Homesley scored 22 of his 30 points in the second half and Lovell Cabbil hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:16 to play to send 12th-seeded Liberty to its first NCAA Tournament win in school history, 80-76 over fifth-seeded Mississippi State on...
Zion Williamson had an explosive NCAA Tournament debut with 25 points and a can't-miss second-half showcase to lead top-seeded Duke to an 85-62 win over North Dakota State on Friday night.