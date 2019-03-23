Iona
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Agee F1-31-24023
R. McGill G4-54-410212
B. Perez G0-20-22200
A. Gist G3-52-42308
E.J. Crawford G3-61-30207
North Carolina
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
L. Maye F1-70-13014
G. Brooks F0-30-04012
C. Johnson G2-71-53005
K. Williams G1-30-13102
C. White G3-62-42018
Game FlowWin Probability
IONA
UNC
3:13 - 1st Half

IONA

35

UNC

29

Official TV Timeout

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • IONA50.0
    • 32.4UNC

  • Three Point %

    • IONA50.0
    • 27.3UNC

  • Turnovers

    • IONA4
    • 4UNC

  • Rebounds

    • IONA15
    • 22UNC

Game Information

Nationwide Arena
Coverage: TNT
  • Columbus, OH 43299
  • Line: UNC -24.5
  • Over/Under: 167
Capacity: 19,500

Recent Plays

Win %:79.8
35 - 29
3:40
Luke Maye made Two Point Tip Shot.
35 - 29
3:40
Luke Maye Offensive Rebound.
35 - 27
TNT12T
Iona3535
North Carolina2929
