North Dakota St
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
R. Kreuser F1-60-36122
V. Shahid G7-123-620218
J. Samuelson G0-20-13020
T. Ward G2-40-23204
S. Griesel G1-30-01012
Duke
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J. DeLaurier F0-00-02000
R. Barrett F5-102-462113
C. Reddish F2-81-54219
Z. Williamson F10-131-230021
T. Jones G1-40-20222
Game FlowWin Probability
NDSU
DUKE
15:01 - 2nd Half

NDSU

32

DUKE

50

Zion Williamson made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Marques Bolden.

NDSU
DUKE
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • NDSU37.8
    • 52.6DUKE

  • Three Point %

    • NDSU17.6
    • 35.7DUKE

  • Turnovers

    • NDSU11
    • 4DUKE

  • Rebounds

    • NDSU24
    • 19DUKE

Game Information

Colonial Life Arena
Coverage: CBS
  • Columbia, SC 29292
  • Line: DUKE -27.5
  • Over/Under: 150
Capacity: 18,000

Recent Plays

Win %:99.6
15:01 - 2nd

Zion Williamson made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Marques Bolden.

32 - 50
15:01
32 - 50
15:23
Tyree Eady made Jumper. Assisted by Tyson Ward.
32 - 47
15:55
RJ Barrett made Three Point Jumper.
30 - 47
16:00
Official TV Timeout
30 - 44
CBS12T
North Dakota State27532
Duke311950
Data is currently unavailable.