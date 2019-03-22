|NDSU
|DUKE
15:01 - 2nd Half
NDSU
32
DUKE
50
Zion Williamson made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Marques Bolden.
|NDSU
|DUKE
DUKE 99.6%
NDSU
32
DUKE
50
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|R. Kreuser F
|1-6
|0-3
|6
|1
|2
|2
|V. Shahid G
|7-12
|3-6
|2
|0
|2
|18
|J. Samuelson G
|0-2
|0-1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|T. Ward G
|2-4
|0-2
|3
|2
|0
|4
|S. Griesel G
|1-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. DeLaurier F
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R. Barrett F
|5-10
|2-4
|6
|2
|1
|13
|C. Reddish F
|2-8
|1-5
|4
|2
|1
|9
|Z. Williamson F
|10-13
|1-2
|3
|0
|0
|21
|T. Jones G
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|NDSU
|DUKE
NDSU
32
DUKE
50
|NDSU
|DUKE
NDSU
32
DUKE
50
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|North Dakota State
|27
|5
|32
|Duke
|31
|19
|50
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|South Dakota State
|14-2
|-
|24-9
|Omaha
|13-3
|1
|21-11
|North Dakota State
|9-7
|5
|19-15
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|9-7
|5
|18-15
|South Dakota
|7-9
|7
|13-17
|Oral Roberts
|7-9
|7
|11-21
|North Dakota
|6-10
|8
|12-18
|Western Illinois
|4-12
|10
|10-21
|Denver
|3-13
|11
|8-22
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|16-2
|-
|30-3
|North Carolina
|16-2
|-
|27-6
|Duke
|14-4
|2
|29-5
|Florida State
|13-5
|3
|28-7
|Virginia Tech
|12-6
|4
|24-8
|Syracuse
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|Louisville
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|NC State
|9-9
|7
|23-11
|Clemson
|9-9
|7
|20-13
|Georgia Tech
|6-12
|10
|14-18
|Boston College
|5-13
|11
|14-17
|Miami
|5-13
|11
|14-18
|Wake Forest
|4-14
|12
|11-20
|Pittsburgh
|3-15
|13
|14-19
|Notre Dame
|3-15
|13
|14-19
Long overshadowed by fellow California schools such as UCLA, USC and Cal, UC Irvine pulled off the biggest upset of the NCAA tournament so far.
Sean Farnham and LaPhonso Ellis love Oregon's defense, especially center Kenny Wooten, pinpointing that for the run the Ducks have been on.
Kenny Wooten gets the block on Ethan Happ then goes the other way, going above the rim for a monster two-handed slam.