Florida
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Johnson F1-11-13013
K. Hayes C2-40-02004
A. Nembhard G0-10-01400
J. Hudson G2-52-40006
K. Allen G0-20-12210
Michigan
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
I. Brazdeikis F1-40-22012
J. Teske C2-30-13104
C. Matthews G1-20-01103
Z. Simpson G2-21-13215
J. Poole G2-62-41007

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • FLA47.4
    • 40.9MICH

  • Three Point %

    • FLA50.0
    • 27.3MICH

  • Turnovers

    • FLA4
    • 2MICH

  • Rebounds

    • FLA11
    • 13MICH

Game Information

Wells Fargo Arena (IA)
Coverage: CBS
  • Des Moines, IA 50981
  • Line: MICH -6.0
  • Over/Under: 126
Capacity: 17,000

Recent Plays

Win %:71.4
5:50 - 1st

Florida Turnover.

23 - 23
5:50
23 - 23
6:26
Zavier Simpson made Layup.
23 - 23
6:49
Kevarrius Hayes made Layup. Assisted by KeVaughn Allen.
23 - 21
7:01
Foul on Zavier Simpson.
21 - 21
CBS12T
Florida2323
Michigan2323
