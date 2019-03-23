After a horrendous start, Montana showed some signs of offensive life toward the end of the first half against Michigan.The Grizzlies made made five of their final eight shots in the half after starting 4-of-25. Michigan put on a defensive clinic for much of the half, taking the Grizzlies out of their offense and forcing either a three-pointer or a 1-on-1 drive to the basket. Montana will need much more hot shooting in the second half to overcome a 34-21 deficit.