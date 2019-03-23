|FLA
|MICH
5:50 - 1st Half
FLA
23
MICH
23
Florida Turnover.
|FLA
|MICH
MICH 71.4%
FLA
23
MICH
23
Florida Turnover.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Johnson F
|1-1
|1-1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|K. Hayes C
|2-4
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|A. Nembhard G
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|J. Hudson G
|2-5
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|K. Allen G
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|I. Brazdeikis F
|1-4
|0-2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J. Teske C
|2-3
|0-1
|3
|1
|0
|4
|C. Matthews G
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Z. Simpson G
|2-2
|1-1
|3
|2
|1
|5
|J. Poole G
|2-6
|2-4
|1
|0
|0
|7
|FLA
|MICH
FLA
23
MICH
23
Florida Turnover.
|FLA
|MICH
FLA
23
MICH
23
Florida Turnover.
Florida Turnover.
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Florida
|23
|23
|Michigan
|23
|23
After a horrendous start, Montana showed some signs of offensive life toward the end of the first half against Michigan.The Grizzlies made made five of their final eight shots in the half after starting 4-of-25. Michigan put on a defensive clinic for much of the half, taking the Grizzlies out of their offense and forcing either a three-pointer or a 1-on-1 drive to the basket. Montana will need much more hot shooting in the second half to overcome a 34-21 deficit.
Nothing is coming easy for Montana on the offensive end in the final game of the day in Des Moines. Michigan is contesting every Montana shot and most of them aren’t going in. The Grizzlies are shooting 16 percent (4-of-25) with seven minutes left in the first half. Michigan leads 23-8 and at this rate won’t have to score much more to advance to the second round.
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|LSU
|16-2
|-
|28-6
|Tennessee
|15-3
|1
|30-5
|Kentucky
|15-3
|1
|29-6
|Auburn
|11-7
|5
|27-9
|South Carolina
|11-7
|5
|16-16
|Mississippi State
|10-8
|6
|23-11
|Ole Miss
|10-8
|6
|20-13
|Florida
|9-9
|7
|20-15
|Arkansas
|8-10
|8
|18-16
|Alabama
|8-10
|8
|18-16
|Texas A&M
|6-12
|10
|14-18
|Missouri
|5-13
|11
|15-17
|Georgia
|2-16
|14
|11-21
|Vanderbilt
|0-18
|16
|9-23
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan State
|16-4
|-
|29-6
|Purdue
|16-4
|-
|24-9
|Michigan
|15-5
|1
|29-6
|Wisconsin
|14-6
|2
|23-11
|Maryland
|13-7
|3
|23-11
|Iowa
|10-10
|6
|23-11
|Minnesota
|9-11
|7
|22-13
|Ohio State
|8-12
|8
|20-14
|Indiana
|8-12
|8
|19-15
|Rutgers
|7-13
|9
|14-17
|Penn State
|7-13
|9
|14-18
|Illinois
|7-13
|9
|12-21
|Nebraska
|6-14
|10
|19-16
|Northwestern
|4-16
|12
|13-19
Kentucky ended Wofford's season in the NCAA Tournament with a stifling defensive effort on Fletcher Magee, carrying the Wildcats to the regional semifinals with a 62-56 victory Saturday.
Wofford's Fletcher Magee misses his 12th 3-pointer of the game to set an NCAA tournament record.
Rob Marberry had 24 points as Lipscomb got past UNC Greensboro 86-69 in the NIT second round on Saturday. Garrison Mathews added 21 points for the Bisons.