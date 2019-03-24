Tennessee's offense has been excellent (52.2 percent shooting, two turnovers in 12:04), but its defense has been just as superb. The Vols are collapsing well on Luka Garza and Tyler Cook, the latter now 0-of-4 from the field. They are also preventing Joe Wieskamp from driving the baseline. The Hawkeyes aren't finding any offensive flow, and their defense, so good against Cincinnati in the second half, hasn't slowed down a much faster Tennessee team.