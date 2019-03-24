Iowa
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Cook F4-90-012211
L. Garza F2-50-02034
J. Wieskamp G1-61-42015
I. Moss G3-62-31008
J. Bohannon G2-32-35128
Tennessee
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Alexander F2-20-07027
G. Williams F2-50-03337
A. Schofield G7-133-550319
L. Turner G3-102-64218
J. Bone G4-101-33319
Game FlowWin Probability
IOWA
TENN
13:08 - 2nd Half

IOWA

44

TENN

55

Admiral Schofield made Jumper.

IOWA
TENN
TENN 92.6%

IOWA

44

TENN

55

Admiral Schofield made Jumper.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • IOWA40.5
    • 44.4TENN

  • Three Point %

    • IOWA38.5
    • 37.5TENN

  • Turnovers

    • IOWA8
    • 11TENN

  • Rebounds

    • IOWA19
    • 31TENN

Game Information

Nationwide Arena
Coverage: CBS
Nationwide Arena
  • Columbus, OH 43299
  • Line: TENN -8.0
  • Over/Under: 156
Capacity: 19,500

Recent Plays

Win %:92.6
13:08 - 2nd

Admiral Schofield made Jumper.

44 - 55
13:08
Admiral Schofield made Jumper.
44 - 55
13:16
Tennessee Offensive Rebound.
44 - 53
13:16
Jordan Bone missed Jumper.
44 - 53
13:37
Tyler Cook made Jumper.
44 - 53
CBS12T
Iowa281644
Tennessee49655
Data is currently unavailable.