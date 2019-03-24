|IOWA
|L. Garza F
After 60 brutal minutes at the NCAA tournament, Iowa's Tyler Cook has announced himself in the second half. Cook has scored Iowa's first nine points of the half to reduce Tennessee's lead to 14 with 15:18 to play. Also notable: Tennessee stars Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield both have three fouls, and Iowa gets to the line a ton and can hit 3-pointers in bunches. Not over yet in Columbus.
Tennessee played the first half like a team with no interest in leaving this tournament early again. The Vols showed great inside-outside balance on offense (eight layups, one dunk, six 3-pointers) and stifled Iowa's Tyler Cook and Joe Wieskamp, who went 0-of-9 from the field combined. Tennessee hasn't even needed much from Grant Williams, as Admiral Schofield (17 points), Lamonte Turner (8 points), Jordan Bone (7 points, 3 assists) and others have proven too much.
Tennessee's offense has been excellent (52.2 percent shooting, two turnovers in 12:04), but its defense has been just as superb. The Vols are collapsing well on Luka Garza and Tyler Cook, the latter now 0-of-4 from the field. They are also preventing Joe Wieskamp from driving the baseline. The Hawkeyes aren't finding any offensive flow, and their defense, so good against Cincinnati in the second half, hasn't slowed down a much faster Tennessee team.
