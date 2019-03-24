Washington
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
N. Dickerson F4-50-04118
H. Wright F1-41-31013
J. Nowell G5-70-020010
M. Thybulle G0-50-32410
D. Crisp G2-52-40138
North Carolina
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
L. Maye F8-161-2110120
G. Brooks F1-30-03202
C. Johnson G4-72-534210
K. Williams G1-30-20302
C. White G5-94-731215
Game FlowWin Probability
WASH
UNC
11:07 - 2nd Half

WASH

44

UNC

59

North Carolina Offensive Rebound.

WASH
UNC
UNC 98.9%

WASH

44

UNC

59

North Carolina Offensive Rebound.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • WASH47.4
    • 51.1UNC

  • Three Point %

    • WASH35.3
    • 44.4UNC

  • Turnovers

    • WASH12
    • 12UNC

  • Rebounds

    • WASH15
    • 32UNC

Game Information

Nationwide Arena
Coverage: CBS
Nationwide Arena
  • Columbus, OH 43299
  • Line: UNC -11.5
  • Over/Under: 152
Capacity: 19,500

Recent Plays

Win %:98.9
11:07 - 2nd

North Carolina Offensive Rebound.

44 - 59
11:07
North Carolina Offensive Rebound.
44 - 59
11:07
Coby White missed Layup.
44 - 59
11:17
Jaylen Nowell made Layup.
44 - 59
11:36
Nassir Little made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Cameron Johnson.
42 - 59
CBS12T
Washington331447
North Carolina412061
Data is currently unavailable.