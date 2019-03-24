|WASH
|UNC
11:07 - 2nd Half
WASH
44
UNC
59
North Carolina Offensive Rebound.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|N. Dickerson F
|4-5
|0-0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|H. Wright F
|1-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|J. Nowell G
|5-7
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|10
|M. Thybulle G
|0-5
|0-3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|D. Crisp G
|2-5
|2-4
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|L. Maye F
|8-16
|1-2
|11
|0
|1
|20
|G. Brooks F
|1-3
|0-0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|C. Johnson G
|4-7
|2-5
|3
|4
|2
|10
|K. Williams G
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|C. White G
|5-9
|4-7
|3
|1
|2
|15
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Washington
|33
|14
|47
|North Carolina
|41
|20
|61
Catching up on Washington-North Carolina at halftime, as the Tar Heels lead 41-33. Despite 10 turnovers, the Heels have shot well (51.6 percent) against Washington's zone, and freshman point guard Coby White has made four of five 3-point attempts. Washington's defense has generated offense (16 of 33 points scored off of turnovers), and freshman forward Naz Carter has continued his tournament success with 10 points. The Huskies likely will need more from Matisse Thybulle (0-of-4) to make a comeback.
Starting lineups and officials for Washington-North Carolina. Washington: G David Crisp, G Jaylen Nowell, F Matisse Thybulle, F Hameir White, F Noah Dickerson UNC: G Coby White, G Kenny Williams, G Cameron Johnson, F Luke Maye, F Garrison Brooks Officials: John Higgins, Ron Groover, Michael Irving, Darron George (standby)
North Carolina coach Roy Williams on Duke's Zion Williamson: "I've been married 46 years, my wife's been to a lot of high school games over the years. I took her to a game when we saw Zion one night. We left, we were in the car and she didn't say anything. I say, ‘What do you think?' She said, ‘I don't think I've ever seen anything like that.'"
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Washington
|15-3
|-
|27-8
|Arizona State
|12-6
|3
|23-11
|Utah
|11-7
|4
|17-14
|Oregon
|10-8
|5
|24-12
|Colorado
|10-8
|5
|22-12
|Oregon State
|10-8
|5
|18-13
|UCLA
|9-9
|6
|17-16
|Arizona
|8-10
|7
|17-15
|USC
|8-10
|7
|16-17
|Stanford
|8-10
|7
|15-16
|Washington State
|4-14
|11
|11-21
|California
|3-15
|12
|8-23
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|16-2
|-
|30-3
|North Carolina
|16-2
|-
|28-6
|Duke
|14-4
|2
|30-5
|Florida State
|13-5
|3
|29-7
|Virginia Tech
|12-6
|4
|25-8
|Syracuse
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|Louisville
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|NC State
|9-9
|7
|23-11
|Clemson
|9-9
|7
|20-14
|Georgia Tech
|6-12
|10
|14-18
|Boston College
|5-13
|11
|14-17
|Miami
|5-13
|11
|14-18
|Wake Forest
|4-14
|12
|11-20
|Pittsburgh
|3-15
|13
|14-19
|Notre Dame
|3-15
|13
|14-19
