|UCF
|DUKE
0:00 - 1st Half
UCF
36
DUKE
44
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Smith F
|1-5
|0-0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|T. Fall C
|3-5
|0-0
|3
|0
|2
|7
|T. Allen G
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|B.J. Taylor G
|0-4
|0-3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|A. Dawkins G
|6-8
|3-4
|1
|2
|1
|18
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. DeLaurier F
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R. Barrett F
|4-7
|2-3
|4
|4
|0
|11
|C. Reddish F
|4-6
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|10
|Z. Williamson F
|6-10
|1-2
|4
|3
|1
|15
|T. Jones G
|4-8
|0-2
|1
|2
|1
|8
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|UCF
|36
|36
|Duke
|44
|44
North Carolina coach Roy Williams on Duke's Zion Williamson: "I've been married 46 years, my wife's been to a lot of high school games over the years. I took her to a game when we saw Zion one night. We left, we were in the car and she didn't say anything. I say, ‘What do you think?' She said, ‘I don't think I've ever seen anything like that.'"
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Houston
|16-2
|-
|32-3
|Cincinnati
|14-4
|2
|28-7
|UCF
|13-5
|3
|24-8
|Temple
|13-5
|3
|23-10
|Memphis
|11-7
|5
|22-14
|Wichita State
|10-8
|6
|21-14
|South Florida
|8-10
|8
|20-13
|Tulsa
|8-10
|8
|18-14
|UConn
|6-12
|10
|16-17
|SMU
|6-12
|10
|15-17
|East Carolina
|3-15
|13
|10-21
|Tulane
|0-18
|16
|4-27
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|16-2
|-
|30-3
|North Carolina
|16-2
|-
|29-6
|Duke
|14-4
|2
|30-5
|Florida State
|13-5
|3
|29-7
|Virginia Tech
|12-6
|4
|25-8
|Syracuse
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|Louisville
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|NC State
|9-9
|7
|23-11
|Clemson
|9-9
|7
|20-14
|Georgia Tech
|6-12
|10
|14-18
|Boston College
|5-13
|11
|14-17
|Miami
|5-13
|11
|14-18
|Wake Forest
|4-14
|12
|11-20
|Pittsburgh
|3-15
|13
|14-19
|Notre Dame
|3-15
|13
|14-19
Luke Maye and Nassir Little each scored 20 points and top-seeded North Carolina breezed into the Sweet 16, beating Washington 81-59 Sunday.
There's a reason Admiral Schofield stayed on the bench: X-factor Kyle Alexander was leading the Volunteers' charge to victory.
Luke Maye knocks down a transition 3-pointer as North Carolina goes on to defeat Washington to earn a spot in the Sweet 16.