UCF
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Smith F1-50-04012
T. Fall C3-50-03027
T. Allen G1-21-12123
B.J. Taylor G0-40-32104
A. Dawkins G6-83-412118
Duke
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J. DeLaurier F0-00-03010
R. Barrett F4-72-344011
C. Reddish F4-62-322210
Z. Williamson F6-101-243115
T. Jones G4-80-21218

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • UCF44.4
    • 54.5DUKE

  • Three Point %

    • UCF40.0
    • 45.5DUKE

  • Turnovers

    • UCF8
    • 4DUKE

  • Rebounds

    • UCF15
    • 15DUKE

Game Information

Colonial Life Arena
Coverage: CBS
  • Columbia, SC 29292
  • Line: DUKE -13.0
  • Over/Under: 142
Capacity: 18,000

Recent Plays

Win %:92.2
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

36 - 44
0:00
End of 1st half
36 - 44
0:05
Javin DeLaurier Defensive Rebound.
36 - 44
0:05
Collin Smith missed Jumper.
36 - 44
0:46
Tre Jones made Layup. Assisted by Zion Williamson.
36 - 44
CBS12T
UCF3636
Duke4444
Data is currently unavailable.