Game Leaders
Points
- 15PTS
- 5/11FG
- 0/0FT
- 19PTS
- 8/19FG
- 3/5FT
Rebounds
- 9REB
- 8DREB
- 1OREB
- 11REB
- 11DREB
- 0OREB
Assists
- 3AST
- 1TO
- 29MIN
- 6AST
- 1TO
- 36MIN
Outlaw's 3's give VT momentum in win
Virginia Tech advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in 52 years by beating 12th-seeded Liberty 67-58 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
|1
|2
|T
|Liberty
|32
|26
|58
|Virginia Tech
|29
|38
|67
Virginia finally breezed through an NCAA Tournament game and beat Oklahoma 63-51 on Sunday night to advance to the Sweet 16.
Kyle Guy and Mamadi Diakite run the pick and roll, and Diakite finishes the play with the one-handed flush.
Texas Tech dominated on defense once again and, boosted by Jarrett Culver's 16 points and 10 rebounds, shut down Buffalo 78-58 Sunday to reach the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.
