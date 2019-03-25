Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • LIB38.3
    • 42.1VT

  • Three Point %

    • LIB32.3
    • 43.8VT

  • Turnovers

    • LIB12
    • 7VT

  • Rebounds

    • LIB33
    • 34VT

Game Information

SAP Center at San Jose
Coverage: TBS
  • San Jose, CA 95113
  • Line: VT -9.5
  • Over/Under: 127
Jeff Clark, Mike Roberts, Michael Greenstein
12T
Liberty322658
Virginia Tech293867

Shot Chart

  • Caleb Homesley missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Scottie James missed Jumper.
  • Darius McGhee made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Myo Baxter-Bell.
  • Lovell Cabbil Jr. missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Darius McGhee missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Lovell Cabbil Jr. missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Caleb Homesley made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz.
  • Darius McGhee made Three Point Jumper.
  • Darius McGhee missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Caleb Homesley missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Elijah Cuffee missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Keenan Gumbs made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Caleb Homesley.
  • Lovell Cabbil Jr. made Layup. Assisted by Myo Baxter-Bell.
  • Elijah Cuffee made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Myo Baxter-Bell.
  • Darius McGhee missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Caleb Homesley missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Lovell Cabbil Jr. missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Caleb Homesley missed Jumper.
  • Darius McGhee missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Caleb Homesley missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Caleb Homesley missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed Jumper.
  • Ty Outlaw missed Jumper.
  • Ty Outlaw made Jumper.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed Layup.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed Layup.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. made Layup.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed Jumper.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed Jumper.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. made Layup.
  • Ahmed Hill missed Jumper.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. made Layup.
  • Justin Robinson made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Kerry Blackshear Jr..
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. made Layup. Assisted by Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed Jumper.
  • Ahmed Hill made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Justin Robinson.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed Jumper.
  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed Layup.
  • Ty Outlaw made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Justin Robinson.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. made Layup.
  • Ty Outlaw made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Justin Robinson.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. made Layup. Assisted by Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed Layup.
  • Ahmed Hill missed Layup.
  • Ahmed Hill made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
  • Justin Robinson made Layup.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed Jumper.
  • Ty Outlaw missed Three Point Jumper.
  • Justin Robinson made Layup.
  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker made Layup.
  • Justin Robinson missed Layup.
  • Ahmed Hill made Jumper. Assisted by Justin Robinson.
  • Justin Robinson missed Layup.
  • Kerry Blackshear Jr. made Layup. Assisted by Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
