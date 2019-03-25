Texas Tech dominated on defense once again and, boosted by Jarrett Culver's 16 points and 10 rebounds, shut down Buffalo 78-58 Sunday to reach the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.

Kyle Guy and Mamadi Diakite run the pick and roll, and Diakite finishes the play with the one-handed flush.

Virginia finally breezed through an NCAA Tournament game and beat Oklahoma 63-51 on Sunday night to advance to the Sweet 16.

Virginia Tech advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in 52 years by beating 12th-seeded Liberty 67-58 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

ABOUT COOKIES

To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?