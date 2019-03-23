Baylor
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. McClure G1-31-25115
M. Kegler G1-60-22223
M. Vital G6-80-070415
M. Mason G3-112-615012
J. Butler G4-111-631310
Gonzaga
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
B. Clarke F12-150-052228
R. Hachimura F0-30-03022
C. Kispert F5-73-541313
Z. Norvell Jr. G3-71-55427
J. Perkins G3-61-40419

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • BAY39.1
    • 54.3GONZ

  • Three Point %

    • BAY23.5
    • 35.3GONZ

  • Turnovers

    • BAY9
    • 8GONZ

  • Rebounds

    • BAY23
    • 27GONZ

Game Information

Vivint Smart Home Arena
Coverage: TBS
  • Salt Lake City, UT 84199
  • Line: GONZ -14.0
  • Over/Under: 148
Capacity: 18,306

Recent Plays

Win %:97.5
8:01 - 2nd

8:01
Mark Vital Steal.
51 - 64
8:01
Brandon Clarke Turnover.
51 - 64
8:06
8:06
Makai Mason made Free Throw.
50 - 64
TBS12T
Baylor232851
Gonzaga392564
