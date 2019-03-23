|BAY
|GONZ
8:01 - 2nd Half
BAY
51
GONZ
64
Mark Vital Steal.
|BAY
|GONZ
GONZ 97.5%
BAY
51
GONZ
64
Mark Vital Steal.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. McClure G
|1-3
|1-2
|5
|1
|1
|5
|M. Kegler G
|1-6
|0-2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|M. Vital G
|6-8
|0-0
|7
|0
|4
|15
|M. Mason G
|3-11
|2-6
|1
|5
|0
|12
|J. Butler G
|4-11
|1-6
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|B. Clarke F
|12-15
|0-0
|5
|2
|2
|28
|R. Hachimura F
|0-3
|0-0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|C. Kispert F
|5-7
|3-5
|4
|1
|3
|13
|Z. Norvell Jr. G
|3-7
|1-5
|5
|4
|2
|7
|J. Perkins G
|3-6
|1-4
|0
|4
|1
|9
|BAY
|GONZ
BAY
51
GONZ
64
Mark Vital Steal.
|BAY
|GONZ
BAY
51
GONZ
64
Mark Vital Steal.
Mark Vital Steal.
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Baylor
|23
|28
|51
|Gonzaga
|39
|25
|64
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Texas Tech
|14-4
|-
|27-6
|Kansas State
|14-4
|-
|25-9
|Kansas
|12-6
|2
|26-9
|Baylor
|10-8
|4
|20-13
|Iowa State
|9-9
|5
|23-12
|Texas
|8-10
|6
|17-16
|TCU
|7-11
|7
|21-13
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|7
|20-13
|Oklahoma State
|5-13
|9
|12-20
|West Virginia
|4-14
|10
|15-20
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Gonzaga
|16-0
|-
|31-3
|Saint Mary's
|11-5
|5
|22-12
|BYU
|11-5
|5
|19-13
|San Francisco
|9-7
|7
|21-10
|Loyola Marymount
|8-8
|8
|21-11
|Santa Clara
|8-8
|8
|16-15
|San Diego
|7-9
|9
|21-15
|Pepperdine
|6-10
|10
|16-18
|Pacific
|4-12
|12
|14-18
|Portland
|0-16
|16
|7-25
Ja Morant goes off in the 1st half vs. Florida State as he hits five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points before halftime.
Ja Morant dazzled for a half, but the star point guard and 12th-seeded Murray State got run out of the NCAA Tournament by Florida State.
Trent Forrest carves his way through the lane and sets up Christ Koumadje for the Florida State dunk.