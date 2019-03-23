Trent Forrest carves his way through the lane and sets up Christ Koumadje for the Florida State dunk.

Ja Morant dazzled for a half, but the star point guard and 12th-seeded Murray State got run out of the NCAA Tournament by Florida State.

Ja Morant goes off in the 1st half vs. Florida State as he hits five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points before halftime.

Baylor had some of Michael's Secret Stuff at halftime. They began on a 10-run, cutting their deficit to 6.

Not good. Mark Vital, one of Baylor's best defenders, got called for back-to-back fouls, giving him 4 and forcing him to sit.

Brandon Clarke, with more than 13 minutes remaining: 26 points, 2 missed shots, 5 blocks. He has seemed to answer basically every time Baylor needs a stop.

