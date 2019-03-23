Wofford
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Jackson F2-21-12125
K. Aluma F1-20-06023
F. Magee G3-90-51116
N. Hoover G4-72-310013
S. Murphy G1-31-21413
Kentucky
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
R. Travis F4-60-080210
E. Montgomery F1-10-02133
T. Herro G1-70-44102
A. Hagans G2-70-12404
K. Johnson G2-50-11034

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • WOF44.8
    • 42.4UK

  • Three Point %

    • WOF35.7
    • 12.5UK

  • Turnovers

    • WOF7
    • 5UK

  • Rebounds

    • WOF15
    • 20UK

Game Information

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Coverage: CBS
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Line: UK -5.5
  • Over/Under: 140

Recent Plays

Win %:58.1
15:12 - 2nd

Official TV Timeout

35 - 35
15:12
Official TV Timeout
35 - 35
15:16
Foul on Storm Murphy.
35 - 35
15:39
Reid Travis Defensive Rebound.
35 - 35
15:39
Nathan Hoover missed Three Point Jumper.
35 - 35
CBS12T
Wofford26935
Kentucky28735
Data is currently unavailable.