Myles Powell led Seton Hall back into the game against Wofford with an inspired second-half performance. But the story of the game, the way it has been all season, was the Terriers' 3-point shooting in the win. In addition to clutch 3s late from NCAA record holder Fletcher Magee, Wofford also got big-time 3s from Nathan Hoover down the stretch. Magee had seven 3s, the 15th time in his career he's hit that many in a single game.