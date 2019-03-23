Auburn
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. McLemore F1-30-13012
C. Okeke F1-30-00002
M. Dunbar G1-10-00102
J. Harper G4-62-404012
B. Brown G5-54-410114
Kansas
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Lawson F0-30-03210
D. McCormack F2-20-00105
D. Dotson G1-20-02022
O. Agbaji G0-20-21000
Q. Grimes G1-21-20014

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • AUB61.9
    • 40.0KU

  • Three Point %

    • AUB60.0
    • 20.0KU

  • Turnovers

    • AUB0
    • 5KU

  • Rebounds

    • AUB10
    • 8KU

Game Information

Vivint Smart Home Arena
Coverage: TBS
  • Salt Lake City, UT 84199
  • Line: AUB -2.5
  • Over/Under: 148
Capacity: 18,306

Recent Plays

Win %:94.2
8:57 - 1st

Kansas Timeout

34 - 15
8:58
Jared Harper made Layup.
34 - 15
9:08
Danjel Purifoy Defensive Rebound.
32 - 15
9:08
Ochai Agbaji missed Three Point Jumper.
32 - 15
TBS12T
Auburn3434
Kansas1515
Data is currently unavailable.