If you’re wondering – and you probably are if you’re watching Michigan State and Bradley – the No. 2 seed has lost just eight times to the No. 15 seed in the NCAA tournament. Michigan State, in fact, is the most recent upset victim as a No. 2 seed. The Spartans as the two-seed in 2016 lost to Middle Tennessee State. Michigan State leads Bradley 50-48 with less than 12 minutes remaining.