|BRAD
|MSU
0:08 - 2nd Half
BRAD
65
MSU
76
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|L. van Bree F
|1-5
|1-2
|3
|0
|2
|3
|E. Childs F
|9-14
|1-2
|6
|1
|3
|19
|L. Lundy G
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|4
|D. Lautier-Ogunleye G
|2-8
|2-6
|8
|2
|4
|14
|D. Brown G
|6-14
|4-7
|0
|7
|3
|17
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Goins F
|1-10
|0-7
|9
|1
|0
|3
|A. Henry F
|3-7
|0-2
|3
|1
|3
|8
|X. Tillman F
|5-8
|0-0
|11
|1
|4
|16
|M. McQuaid G
|4-6
|2-4
|2
|1
|3
|10
|C. Winston G
|8-17
|2-5
|3
|4
|2
|26
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Bradley
|35
|30
|65
|Michigan State
|34
|42
|76
If you’re wondering – and you probably are if you’re watching Michigan State and Bradley – the No. 2 seed has lost just eight times to the No. 15 seed in the NCAA tournament. Michigan State, in fact, is the most recent upset victim as a No. 2 seed. The Spartans as the two-seed in 2016 lost to Middle Tennessee State. Michigan State leads Bradley 50-48 with less than 12 minutes remaining.
Offensively, Cassius Winston carried Michigan State in the first half. Winston has 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. The rest of the Spartans are 6-of-20. Michigan State, the No. 2 seed in the East Regional, trail 15th-seeded Bradley 35-34 at halftime. Bradley is 6-of-9 from three, compared to 2-of-10 for the Spartans.
Michigan State is struggling to separate from Bradley but has reason to feel optimistic. The Braves are 4-of-6 from three and are shooting 47 percent overall. They're also outrebounding the Spartans 13-10. Michigan State is shooting just 32 percent but still leads 20-19 with just more than seven minutes remaining in the first half.
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Drake
|12-6
|-
|24-9
|Loyola-Chicago
|12-6
|-
|20-14
|Southern Illinois
|10-8
|2
|17-15
|Missouri State
|10-8
|2
|16-16
|Bradley
|9-9
|3
|20-14
|Illinois State
|9-9
|3
|17-16
|Northern Iowa
|9-9
|3
|16-18
|Indiana State
|7-11
|5
|15-16
|Valparaiso
|7-11
|5
|15-18
|Evansville
|5-13
|7
|11-21
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan State
|16-4
|-
|28-6
|Purdue
|16-4
|-
|23-9
|Michigan
|15-5
|1
|28-6
|Wisconsin
|14-6
|2
|23-10
|Maryland
|13-7
|3
|22-10
|Iowa
|10-10
|6
|22-11
|Minnesota
|9-11
|7
|22-13
|Ohio State
|8-12
|8
|19-14
|Indiana
|8-12
|8
|18-15
|Rutgers
|7-13
|9
|14-17
|Penn State
|7-13
|9
|14-18
|Illinois
|7-13
|9
|12-21
|Nebraska
|6-14
|10
|19-16
|Northwestern
|4-16
|12
|13-19
