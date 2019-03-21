Bradley
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
L. van Bree F1-51-23023
E. Childs F9-141-261319
L. Lundy G1-10-02034
D. Lautier-Ogunleye G2-82-682414
D. Brown G6-144-707317
Michigan State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Goins F1-100-79103
A. Henry F3-70-23138
X. Tillman F5-80-0111416
M. McQuaid G4-62-421310
C. Winston G8-172-534226
Game FlowWin Probability
BRAD
MSU
0:08 - 2nd Half

BRAD

65

MSU

76

Matt McQuaid Defensive Rebound.

BRAD
MSU
MSU 99.9%

BRAD

65

MSU

76

Matt McQuaid Defensive Rebound.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • BRAD42.3
    • 42.6MSU

  • Three Point %

    • BRAD42.9
    • 26.3MSU

  • Turnovers

    • BRAD10
    • 9MSU

  • Rebounds

    • BRAD26
    • 36MSU

Game Information

Wells Fargo Arena (IA)
Coverage: CBS
Wells Fargo Arena (IA)
  • Des Moines, IA 50981
  • Line: MSU -17.5
  • Over/Under: 135
Capacity: 17,000

Recent Plays

Win %:99.9
0:08 - 2nd

Matt McQuaid Defensive Rebound.

65 - 76
0:08
Matt McQuaid Defensive Rebound.
65 - 76
0:08
Jayden Hodgson missed Three Point Jumper.
65 - 76
0:14
Xavier Tillman made Free Throw.
65 - 76
0:14
Xavier Tillman made Free Throw.
65 - 75
CBS12T
Bradley353065
Michigan State344276
Data is currently unavailable.