Maryland
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
B. Fernando F1-40-17012
J. Smith F1-40-22024
E. Ayala G2-80-54104
D. Morsell G2-81-32205
A. Cowan Jr. G1-61-32313
LSU
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Bigby-Williams F0-30-04120
N. Reid F3-60-20118
S. Mays G2-42-22016
T. Waters G2-60-11304
M. Taylor G0-10-11020

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • MD28.6
    • 46.7LSU

  • Three Point %

    • MD27.8
    • 40.0LSU

  • Turnovers

    • MD6
    • 4LSU

  • Rebounds

    • MD19
    • 17LSU

Game Information

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Coverage: CBS
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Line: LSU -3.0
  • Over/Under: 147

Recent Plays

Win %:83
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

29 - 38
0:00
0:07
Aaron Wiggins made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Anthony Cowan Jr..
29 - 38
0:33
Anthony Cowan Jr. Defensive Rebound.
26 - 38
0:33
Javonte Smart missed Three Point Jumper.
26 - 38
CBS12T
Maryland2929
LSU3838
