|MD
|LSU
0:00 - 1st Half
MD
29
LSU
38
End of 1st half
|MD
|LSU
LSU 83%
MD
29
LSU
38
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|B. Fernando F
|1-4
|0-1
|7
|0
|1
|2
|J. Smith F
|1-4
|0-2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|E. Ayala G
|2-8
|0-5
|4
|1
|0
|4
|D. Morsell G
|2-8
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|A. Cowan Jr. G
|1-6
|1-3
|2
|3
|1
|3
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Bigby-Williams F
|0-3
|0-0
|4
|1
|2
|0
|N. Reid F
|3-6
|0-2
|0
|1
|1
|8
|S. Mays G
|2-4
|2-2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|T. Waters G
|2-6
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|M. Taylor G
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|MD
|LSU
MD
29
LSU
38
End of 1st half
|MD
|LSU
MD
29
LSU
38
End of 1st half
End of 1st half
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Maryland
|29
|29
|LSU
|38
|38
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan State
|16-4
|-
|29-6
|Purdue
|16-4
|-
|24-9
|Michigan
|15-5
|1
|29-6
|Wisconsin
|14-6
|2
|23-11
|Maryland
|13-7
|3
|23-10
|Iowa
|10-10
|6
|23-11
|Minnesota
|9-11
|7
|22-13
|Ohio State
|8-12
|8
|20-14
|Indiana
|8-12
|8
|18-15
|Rutgers
|7-13
|9
|14-17
|Penn State
|7-13
|9
|14-18
|Illinois
|7-13
|9
|12-21
|Nebraska
|6-14
|10
|19-16
|Northwestern
|4-16
|12
|13-19
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|LSU
|16-2
|-
|27-6
|Tennessee
|15-3
|1
|30-5
|Kentucky
|15-3
|1
|28-6
|Auburn
|11-7
|5
|27-9
|South Carolina
|11-7
|5
|16-16
|Mississippi State
|10-8
|6
|23-11
|Ole Miss
|10-8
|6
|20-13
|Florida
|9-9
|7
|20-15
|Arkansas
|8-10
|8
|18-15
|Alabama
|8-10
|8
|18-16
|Texas A&M
|6-12
|10
|14-18
|Missouri
|5-13
|11
|15-17
|Georgia
|2-16
|14
|11-21
|Vanderbilt
|0-18
|16
|9-23
LSU gets the second round started against Maryland before Ja Morant takes the floor against Florida State later today.
The College GameDay crew breaks down Ja Morant's scoring and passing abilities, along with how he can remain effective vs. Florida State.
Scott Van Pelt sounds off on the outrage against Michigan State coach Tom Izzo for his handling of the Aaron Henry situation.