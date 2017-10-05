Insider

Continuity in personnel across two consecutive seasons was a good thing for the past two national champions (North Carolina last spring and Villanova in 2015-16), yet a mostly irrelevant thing for the title-winner before that (Duke in 2014-15). So does returning experience matter or not?

At the risk of oversimplifying, it tends to matter for pretty much every program except the Blue Devils and Kentucky. (Or Arizona, or Kansas. You get the idea.) Coach John Calipari's Wildcats came within a basket of making yet another Final Four last March, but that's the exception rather than the rule for teams with a bunch of new starters that weren't in place with the same program the year before.