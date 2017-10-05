        <
          Kentucky will be starting all over again this season

          Kentucky coach John Calipari doesn't have a lot of experience returning this season. That's not a surprise. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
          9:00 AM ET
          John Gasaway
            • ESPN Insider college basketball contributor
            • First began covering college hoops in 2004
            • Has written for Basketball Prospectus and the Wall Street Journal
          Continuity in personnel across two consecutive seasons was a good thing for the past two national champions (North Carolina last spring and Villanova in 2015-16), yet a mostly irrelevant thing for the title-winner before that (Duke in 2014-15). So does returning experience matter or not?

          At the risk of oversimplifying, it tends to matter for pretty much every program except the Blue Devils and Kentucky. (Or Arizona, or Kansas. You get the idea.) Coach John Calipari's Wildcats came within a basket of making yet another Final Four last March, but that's the exception rather than the rule for teams with a bunch of new starters that weren't in place with the same program the year before.

