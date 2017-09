Insider

Even with potential NCAA sanctions looming, Jeff Goodman doesn't expect Louisville will have trouble replacing Rick Pitino. (1:09)

Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure survived a federal extortion trial in 2010 and an NCAA investigation started in 2015 that could force Louisville to vacate its 2013 national championship.

On Tuesday, when the FBI arrested 10 people -- including four college basketball coaches -- in a fraud and corruption scandal, it all came crashing down.