Insider

Over the next five months, we'll hear plenty about Top 25 teams, Final Four contenders, bubble teams, and everything in between. But the basis for much of that discussion surrounds what happens from January until March -- conference play. The order of teams in the big conferences impacts NCAA tournament resumes, and several mid-major leagues cater heavily to its regular-season champion when it comes to the NCAA tournament.

With some leagues expanding their number of conference games, it has extended into December and taken on added importance.

So how will all 32 conferences shake out? Here's our preseason stab at projecting the finish of all 351 Division-I teams in their respective league standings.