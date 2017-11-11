The position battles that will decide the season

Insider

There won't be a single team in the country that's a finished product as the college basketball season begins. Of course, some teams will be further along than others, but most -- even those at the top of the rankings -- will be a work in progress. Last season, it took Bill Self a few weeks to realize his best lineup featured Josh Jackson at the power forward spot. Wichita State's 16-game winning streak coincided with Conner Frankamp's move from the bench into the starting lineup in mid-January. There will be more examples of that this season.