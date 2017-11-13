        <
          Does Kansas have the ingredients for yet another Big 12 title?

          Bill Self has to replace the national player of the year and two other starters, but he still has veterans like Devonte' Graham (4) and Lagerald Vick. William Purnell/Icon Sportswire
          John Gasaway
          There is no more reliable constant in college basketball than Kansas. The Jayhawks, as you might have heard, have won 13 consecutive Big 12 titles.

          Pollsters and computer models alike are quite rightly impressed by what Bill Self has done in Lawrence, and the expectations for this season's KU team are correspondingly high. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP poll on the eve of their game against No. 5 Kentucky in the Champions Classic (9 p.m. ET on ESPN) at the United Center in Chicago.

          Before we get that far, though, let's consider what we think we know about this current Kansas team and its chances for extending what is surely basketball's most remarkable current streak.

