Giant Killers: Three more teams that could cause trouble in March

Welcome to the latest installment of Giant Killers, where we endeavor to discover underrated teams primed to upset opponents seeded at least five lines higher in the NCAA tournament.

A few weeks ago, I nominated my preseason choices for Giant Killers to watch. I highlighted four teams (Charleston, San Diego State, St. Bonaventure and UCF) and a portion of an entire league (the Ivy) that could bust a high number of brackets come March.

Now, with the benefit of 20/20 hindsight on the first two weeks of the season, I have three additional nominations to put in front of you: