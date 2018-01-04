Top 25 players in college basketball 2.0

Insider

Check out a few side-by-side stats of Steph Curry's Davidson days compared to 19-year-old Young at Oklahoma. (0:49)

In this latest installment of my rankings of the nation's top 25 players, you'll find a handy listing of where each player was ranked by yours truly in August. Speaking of which, you'll notice a good many selections here were previously unranked -- including my current Nos. 1 and 2.

Editor's Picks Wooden Watch: The conversation starts with Trae Young Trae Young has announced himself to the nation and is the leader in the conversation for the Wooden Award. But he has company.