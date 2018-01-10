Giant Killers: These test cases could prepare teams for March upsets

Insider

Come March, you want to pick some upsets. But you want to feel good about them.

That's why right now is important. It's Giant Killer scouting season. We provide the quantitative ammunition, but we don't mind if you feel more comfortable keeping an eye on these teams in the run-up to March.

We're going to highlight what we'll call Giant Killer test cases -- games between a possible Giant Killer and a possible Giant -- coming up in the next week or so. We don't necessarily need these Giant Killers to earn a win now, but it's a good time to watch and have our model learn about these teams. Can they hang in there with the high-powered opponent? Could some variance here or there have swung it? There are plenty of clues to watch out for.