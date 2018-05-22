        <
          Scout's Take: Romeo Weems picks DePaul

          Romeo Weems, a four-star forward and ranked No. 30 in the ESPN 60, is headed to DePaul. He chose the Blue Demons over Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Oregon.

