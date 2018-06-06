Fast-rising prospects in Class of 2019

Insider

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- USA Basketball hosted 33 players at the Olympic Training Center to compete for 12 spots on a team that will participate in the FIBA Americas U-18 Championship in Canada later this month.

Kansas' Bill Self is the team's head coach and being assisted by Wake Forest's Danny Manning and Dayton's Anthony Grant. Notre Dame's Mike Brey and East Carolina's Joe Dooley were among the court coaches for the trials as well.

With a new ESPN 100 in the Class of 2019 right around the corner, the training camp provided a unique evaluation. Here's a look at the prospects who made an impression: