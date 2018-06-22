        <
          Say hello to basketball's up-and-coming stars

          Cole Anthony is the No. 3 prospect in the 2019 class. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire
          Twenty-one of the college players selected in the first round of Thursday's NBA draft were ranked in the ESPN 100 as high school recruits.

          Friday's release of the updated ESPN 100 player rankings features many players who will be shaking hands with commissioner Adam Silver in the very near future.

          In the 10 years of the ESPN 100 player rankings, 380 college players have been selected in the NBA draft, 246 of which (65 percent) were ranked in the ESPN 100. Of the 140 lottery selections during that span, 87 were ranked in the ESPN 100 (62 percent).

          What does the next generation of college and NBA talent look like?

          Here's what you need to know about the most impactful players, the players with the most NBA potential, the fastest risers and which college programs are vying for the best prospects.

