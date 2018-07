Become an insider and get access to all our articles and tools.

ESPN 100 power forward (No. 60 overall) Max Agbonkpolo (Rancho Santa Margarita, California/Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic) verbally committed to USC on Friday. He chose the Trojans over Arizona, Arizona State, and San Diego State.

