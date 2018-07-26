        <
        >
          Insider

          Scout's Take: Isaac Okoro to Auburn

          3:04 PM ET
          Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
          ESPN 100 small forward and four-star 2019 prospect Isaac Okoro made a verbal commitment to Bruce Pearl and Auburn. He chose Auburn over Florida, Florida State, Texas and Georgia.

