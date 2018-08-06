Which programs are the top 2019 recruits leaning toward?

Insider

It was a whirlwind three weeks on the recruiting front. Coaches crisscrossed the country -- perhaps for the last time, depending on what new rules are proposed by the NCAA -- hoping to find the future of their respective programs.

Now comes the hard part: actually securing commitments. Over the next couple of weeks, prospects will narrow their lists and set official visits for the fall. Recruiting boards will be cemented a little further and priority targets will be determined.

So who's going where? Here's the buzz on the top five players in the 2019 class and a handful of other noteworthy prospects.