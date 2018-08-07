Cole Anthony stands alone among high school guard prospects

Insider

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The ninth annual CP3 Elite Guard Camp was held this past weekend, featuring 23 NCAA and 24 high school guards.

The July evaluation period ended, so college coaches were not allowed to attend, but the sidelines were packed with NBA scouts. The camp format consisted of drill stations, specific guard skill work and games, with Chris Paul watching film with players and offering feedback. It's different from most high-profile camps because Paul is much more hands-on and makes it a real teaching and playing camp.

"I want to continue to pass on the knowledge of the game," Paul said. "I love youth basketball and grassroots basketball. I am a fan of the game, and I want the game to grow. I did not have some of this growing up, and I see their talent. So anything I can do to help the players improve their game and learn the game is important."