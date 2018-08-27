        <
        >
          Scouting fast-rising prospects in 2019 ESPN 100

          12:42 PM ET
          Paul Biancardi
          After an intense July evaluation period, the 2019 class continues to take shape. James Wiseman is holding on to the No. 1 spot with his 7-foot frame, 7-foot-6 wingspan and mobility. He is being pushed by polished guard Cole Anthony, who moved up to No. 2. And No. 3 Vernon Carey Jr. is in the best physical condition of his young career and drops double-doubles on a constant basis; he'll have a say on who's No. 1 before it's over.

          Let's take a look at five names who made big jumps in the latest ESPN 100:

