          Scout's Take: Florida adds guard Tre Mann

          9:33 PM ET
          ESPN 100 guard Tre Mann verbally committed to Florida on Tuesday. He chose the Gators over North Carolina, Kansas and Tennessee. He recently checked in at No. 30 on our updated player rankings board.

          Why he committed: The Gators have had impressive recruiting classes since Mike White's arrival. Mann is the first impact in-state player to commit to the Gators. Mann told ESPN what impressed him about White. "He recruited me real hard," Mann said. "Every time I would look up he would be at one of my games. He told me he would not let me fail."

